Hairstylist: Katie Miller Has Hopped On The (Low-Effort) MAGA Extensions Train
Katie Miller seems to have taken a leaf out of Kristi Noem's book with some MAGA-tastic extensions, but we certainly wouldn't say her blowout has reached SWAT team Barbie proportions (yet, anyway). In fact, it almost looks as though Miller told her stylist, "Noem, but not so much" — and speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, hair and wig expert Amber Renee agreed.
In a sea of Mar-a-Lago makeovers, Miller often seems to rock one of the more natural looks in the MAGA crowd, so when she began sporting much thicker locks in early 2026, we were surprised. However, hair and wig expert Renee pointed out that there were noticeable differences between Miller's new 'do and the kind of extensions we're used to seeing someone like Noem wear. Speaking specifically to Miller's locks while interviewing Nicki Minaj, Renee explained that it "seems more like a quick volume or length add rather than a full luxury install, which can make them look a bit thinner or less seamless on camera." Summing up the chief differences, Miller added, "Kristi Noem is giving full glam conservative blowout, and Miller is giving last-minute clip-ins before hitting record." Miller also noted, "Katie Miller's extensions come off a lot more casual and less 'pageant glam.'"
Well, Noem is a former pageant girl and one-time "Snow Queen" of South Dakota, so we guess that checks out!
Katie Miller's extensions aren't quite as expensive-looking as Kristi Noem's
One perk of Katie Miller's more low-key hair extensions is that they're likely less spendy than those rocked by Kristi Noem. After all, Amber Renee has previously told Nicki Swift Noem's locks could cost the secretary of Homeland Security as much as $3,000. Part of that, Renee explained in our conversation about the distinctions between Miller and Noem's extensions, came down to who was putting those extensions in, noting that Noem's were "clearly professionally installed." The result, Renee said, was that, "Even when the blending isn't perfect, it still gives expensive and intentional."
On the other hand, Renee told us she didn't believe Miller had opted for "a full luxury install." Granted, the wig expert did also explain that Miller's extensions weren't awful, per se. However, because of just how dramatic and expensive-looking Noem's extensions were, "Miller's hair can feel lower effort and therefore lower quality to the eye."
It's worth noting that despite seemingly spending less money on her extensions than Noem does, Miller is certainly not going out of her way to cut costs. Au contraire, the Miller family lives an ultra-lavish life in Trumpland, complete with vacays to the uber-exclusive Sea Island Resort and trips aboard private jets, so there's certainly no question that if the podcaster wanted to drop some serious cash on her 'do, she could. Guess the Rapunzel aesthetic just isn't for her!