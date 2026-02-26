Hairstylist: Katie Miller Has Hopped On The (Low-Effort) MAGA Extensions Train

Katie Miller seems to have taken a leaf out of Kristi Noem's book with some MAGA-tastic extensions, but we certainly wouldn't say her blowout has reached SWAT team Barbie proportions (yet, anyway). In fact, it almost looks as though Miller told her stylist, "Noem, but not so much" — and speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, hair and wig expert Amber Renee agreed.

In a sea of Mar-a-Lago makeovers, Miller often seems to rock one of the more natural looks in the MAGA crowd, so when she began sporting much thicker locks in early 2026, we were surprised. However, hair and wig expert Renee pointed out that there were noticeable differences between Miller's new 'do and the kind of extensions we're used to seeing someone like Noem wear. Speaking specifically to Miller's locks while interviewing Nicki Minaj, Renee explained that it "seems more like a quick volume or length add rather than a full luxury install, which can make them look a bit thinner or less seamless on camera." Summing up the chief differences, Miller added, "Kristi Noem is giving full glam conservative blowout, and Miller is giving last-minute clip-ins before hitting record." Miller also noted, "Katie Miller's extensions come off a lot more casual and less 'pageant glam.'"

Well, Noem is a former pageant girl and one-time "Snow Queen" of South Dakota, so we guess that checks out!