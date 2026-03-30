Erika Kirk Dons Another Slapdash Updo As She Neglects Her Hair Extensions
When she stopped by Grand Canyon University for a surprise visit with the school's Turning Point USA chapter, Erika Kirk had another hair extension fail after haphazardly putting together an updo. According to the caption of an Instagram carousel that recapped the visit, the students were genuinely surprised to have the TPUSA CEO drop in. Reportedly, Erika told the students in attendance that Charlie Kirk was a big fan of GCU. "Her being here means a lot to, not just me, but all the students here," the TPUSA chapter's president, Luke Anderson, told GCU News. "I did a double-take, I had to make sure it was her," another student told the school's outlet. Perhaps the double-take was because Erika looked virtually unrecognizable in her casual threads.
As seen in the GCU chapter's Instagram post, Erika not only posed alongside the students, but she appeared to have taken some style tips from the "late for class" playbook as well. The former Miss Arizona had on a pair of relaxed-fit blue jeans, white sneakers, and a dark blue button-up that was tucked into her jeans. To complete the tardy student ensemble, she sported a dark blue baseball cap that obscured her face and mostly concealed her wild hair extensions. Rocking the hat seemed to be a conscious fashion choice, as she had tossed her blond locks back into a low bun that was barely held together and hanging out of the back of the hat. It was semi-surprising to see her neglect her hair, as an expert told us that Erika likely spends $800 to $1,500 on its upkeep.
The disheveled hair was not surprising, however, for those who had been paying attention to Erika, as she had a similar look during another campus visit.
Is Erika Kirk's messy hair deliberate?
The Grand Canyon University appearance wasn't the first time Erika Kirk wore her hair in a frizzy updo while visiting a Turning Point USA chapter. Earlier in March, Charlie Kirk's widow visited Arizona State University's TPUSA chapter, and that was another occasion when she eschewed her beauty pageant aesthetic for an uber casual look. She chose an all-black outfit that day that included a black top with the top buttons left undone to reveal a cross necklace. Erika complemented the shirt with a pair of loose-fitting black jeans and white sneakers. To finish the ensemble, she rocked a black hat over her hair extensions, which were riddled with loose strands that protruded from the sides of the cap.
The TPUSA honcho looked in desperate need of a hairclip, as she tied her hair up behind her hat, but it was barely held together. Photos of her visit were uploaded by the ASU TPUSA chapter's Instagram account, and one pic showed Erika addressing the students from the back of a lecture room. Trolls in the comment section pointed out that the room was not very full, and maybe that offered insight, as it's possible her effort level reflected the size of the audience.
You never know when Erika is going to have a catastrophic hair day. While appearing on "The Glenn Beck Program" via video call in December 2025, Erika toned down the Mar-a-Lago look but had a frizzy hair disaster. That time, her extensions were partially tied back, but also hung down the front of her top. The frizzed-out look was so bad that users on X called Erika out for intentionally having bad hair to give the impression she was in mourning.