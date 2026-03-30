Erika Kirk Dons Another Slapdash Updo As She Neglects Her Hair Extensions

When she stopped by Grand Canyon University for a surprise visit with the school's Turning Point USA chapter, Erika Kirk had another hair extension fail after haphazardly putting together an updo. According to the caption of an Instagram carousel that recapped the visit, the students were genuinely surprised to have the TPUSA CEO drop in. Reportedly, Erika told the students in attendance that Charlie Kirk was a big fan of GCU. "Her being here means a lot to, not just me, but all the students here," the TPUSA chapter's president, Luke Anderson, told GCU News. "I did a double-take, I had to make sure it was her," another student told the school's outlet. Perhaps the double-take was because Erika looked virtually unrecognizable in her casual threads.

As seen in the GCU chapter's Instagram post, Erika not only posed alongside the students, but she appeared to have taken some style tips from the "late for class" playbook as well. The former Miss Arizona had on a pair of relaxed-fit blue jeans, white sneakers, and a dark blue button-up that was tucked into her jeans. To complete the tardy student ensemble, she sported a dark blue baseball cap that obscured her face and mostly concealed her wild hair extensions. Rocking the hat seemed to be a conscious fashion choice, as she had tossed her blond locks back into a low bun that was barely held together and hanging out of the back of the hat. It was semi-surprising to see her neglect her hair, as an expert told us that Erika likely spends $800 to $1,500 on its upkeep.

The disheveled hair was not surprising, however, for those who had been paying attention to Erika, as she had a similar look during another campus visit.