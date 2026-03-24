Erika Kirk Ditches Her Hair Extensions For Frizzy Updo & It's A MAGA Mess

Erika Kirk is famed for her long, Rapunzel-like locks, so we did a major double take when she turned up at Arizona State University with her hair in a low bun. The fact that it was also a very messy bun? Forget a double take; we double checked if it was even the new Turning Point USA CEO. She debuted her uncharacteristically laidback hairdo (which also seemed to be devoid of Erika Kirk's spendy extensions, looking much finer than usual) during a meetup with ASU's TPUSA chapter. Far from giving Meghan Markle's tousled chignon circa 2018, her bun looked as though she'd rough-dried it, given it a couple of twists, then secured it with a hair tie (badly).

In fact, we doubt we're the only ones wondering how long it took before the tie just gave up and fell out. Perhaps we're reading too much into it, but the entire hair lewk (which she topped off with a baseball cap, indoors!) came across as though she was signaling to the young 'uns that she wasn't a regular CEO, but a cool CEO. It wouldn't be the first time Charlie Kirk's widow was accused of tweaking her appearance depending on her audience. When she attended the New York Times' DealBook Summit in 2025, her lengthy locks were barely styled.

Podcaster Jennifer Welch (one of many celebrities who can't stand Erika Kirk) even decried her as an "opportunistic grifter" (via The Independent), who knew her cakey pageant makeup and tacky Khaleesi hair wouldn't land well with the outlet's readership and switched things up accordingly. As for her ASU 'do, while TPUSA members were thrilled that she was there, we have zero doubt she was trying to fit in with the youths — and her hair wasn't our only clue.