Erika Kirk Ditches Her Hair Extensions For Frizzy Updo & It's A MAGA Mess
Erika Kirk is famed for her long, Rapunzel-like locks, so we did a major double take when she turned up at Arizona State University with her hair in a low bun. The fact that it was also a very messy bun? Forget a double take; we double checked if it was even the new Turning Point USA CEO. She debuted her uncharacteristically laidback hairdo (which also seemed to be devoid of Erika Kirk's spendy extensions, looking much finer than usual) during a meetup with ASU's TPUSA chapter. Far from giving Meghan Markle's tousled chignon circa 2018, her bun looked as though she'd rough-dried it, given it a couple of twists, then secured it with a hair tie (badly).
In fact, we doubt we're the only ones wondering how long it took before the tie just gave up and fell out. Perhaps we're reading too much into it, but the entire hair lewk (which she topped off with a baseball cap, indoors!) came across as though she was signaling to the young 'uns that she wasn't a regular CEO, but a cool CEO. It wouldn't be the first time Charlie Kirk's widow was accused of tweaking her appearance depending on her audience. When she attended the New York Times' DealBook Summit in 2025, her lengthy locks were barely styled.
Podcaster Jennifer Welch (one of many celebrities who can't stand Erika Kirk) even decried her as an "opportunistic grifter" (via The Independent), who knew her cakey pageant makeup and tacky Khaleesi hair wouldn't land well with the outlet's readership and switched things up accordingly. As for her ASU 'do, while TPUSA members were thrilled that she was there, we have zero doubt she was trying to fit in with the youths — and her hair wasn't our only clue.
Erika Kirk's whole look was messy (and kinda cringe)
Unfortunately, Erika Kirk's horrendous low bun and ballcap combo wasn't the only messy element of her ensemble for the mom-of-two's visit to Arizona State University. In fact, just about every component of Erika's getup served as a painful reminder that she was trying really hard to look like a college student. Consider her cropped, oversized black jeans, which when Erika sat at the back of the hall — possibly to again signal that she was "of the students," but which just forced everyone to turn around awkwardly in their seats to see her — pulled up to reveal two more trendy elements: Long socks and sneakers. We'd poke fun at that but really, we're going to cap it at a sigh and move on to her top.
It was a silky blouse, tied messily at the bottom to create a crop-top-but-not-really and to fully sell the "I'm 37 but just like you!" vibe she was seemingly going for. It's entirely possible the former beauty queen was trying to go incognito to surprise the students, or simply didn't want to attract a ton of attention on campus. Erika toning down the Mar-a-Lago Barbie aesthetic with her frizzy hair disaster would have been effective enough on its own. But maybe she was simply modeling a new drop from her clothing and lifestyle brand, Proclaim. After all, we know how Erika feels about good merch numbers.