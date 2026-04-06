7 Pics Of Carrie Underwood's Original Lips That Are Wild To See Today

Country superstar Carrie Underwood has been around for a long time. The singer has topped the charts and dominated country music ever since she won the fourth season of "American Idol" in 2005, becoming an instant fan-favorite.

With such a long history in the spotlight, fans have also been able to see her style transformation over the years, both when it comes to clothes and her beauty. After a serious accident in 2017 that led to some facial injuries that required stitches, one particular change fans noticed on Underwood was her lips. In the years since, Underwood's lips have appeared completely transformed, looking much plumper than her original lips.