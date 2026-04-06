7 Pics Of Carrie Underwood's Original Lips That Are Wild To See Today
Country superstar Carrie Underwood has been around for a long time. The singer has topped the charts and dominated country music ever since she won the fourth season of "American Idol" in 2005, becoming an instant fan-favorite.
With such a long history in the spotlight, fans have also been able to see her style transformation over the years, both when it comes to clothes and her beauty. After a serious accident in 2017 that led to some facial injuries that required stitches, one particular change fans noticed on Underwood was her lips. In the years since, Underwood's lips have appeared completely transformed, looking much plumper than her original lips.
While fans continue to wonder about her new look and rumors about Underwood swirl, she has never confirmed if she's had lip filler or any type of plastic surgery. Despite this, it's hard not to notice the major difference in what her lips looked like before the accident compared to now. In case you happened to forget what her original lips looked like, here are some snaps where the change is too obvious to deny.
Carrie was a bright-faced 21-year-old when she started American Idol
In 2005, Carrie Underwood burst onto the scene as an unexpected talent on the singing competition series "American Idol," auditioning for the show with Bonnie Raitt's song, "I Can't Make You Love Me."
At some point, Underwood took promotional photos for the show, including this one, which shows her smiling brightly at the camera with her original smile. In the photo, Underwood's natural beauty, which drew many fans in alongside her singing skills, is on full display.
The American Idol season winner shined on her big day
On May 25, 2005, Carrie Underwood officially took the crown for the fourth season of the hit singing competition show "American Idol." Beating runner-up Bo Bice, Underwood kickstarted her illustrious career in country music soon after.
At the finale event, Underwood was all smiles while taking photos in a patterned dress. She wore her hair in intense waves, while her makeup included a smoky eye and light pink lip gloss on her natural lips.
Carrie's natural beauty was on full display at her first Emmy Awards
Not long after Carrie Underwood won "American Idol," she made a major step in the entertainment industry when she attended the 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards. The singer walked the red carpet in a black halter dress with various embellishments, while her makeup look was soft and natural-looking.
Still very young at the time, Underwood's original smile was shining as she posed, with the excited rising star brushing shoulders with big names in the industry. Soon enough, Underwood would be another respected name in music as her career took off.
Carrie celebrated her first Grammy wins with chic makeup
In 2007, Carrie Underwood celebrated another huge milestone when she attended that year's Grammy Awards. At the event, she ended up taking home the awards for Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Jesus, Take the Wheel," looking very proud as she posed with her new trophies.
For the big night, she went for a simple yet sophisticated glam outfit. Underwood had on a short black dress with a flowy and sheer black garment over the top. While her hair had big curls and she added big hoop earrings in her ears, her lips were as natural as ever at the time.
Her smile stayed the same as her style changed
Over the years, Carrie Underwood's style has evolved, with the singer trying many different colors and patterns in her wardrobe. In January 2009, she performed at the People's Choice Awards in a bold green dress that drew the eye. Despite the eye-catching fashion, it didn't take away from her beauty.
In a photo from the night, Underwood flashed a bright smile as she looked at the audience. Her wide grin perfectly showed off her original lips, which were covered with light lip gloss. She also had a bit of sparkle in her eye makeup, with Underwood's overall look chic and effortless.
Carrie rocked a glamorous gown and makeup at the Grammy Awards
At the 2013 Grammy Awards, Carrie Underwood put on an extremely glamorous outfit for the event, wearing a strapless black dress and a striking diamond necklace. Along with the dress and jewelry, her deep smoky eye makeup paired with a frosty ink lip accentuated the singer's breathtaking good looks.
At the time, it was obvious that Underwood hadn't undergone any procedures or experienced anything that changed the appearance of her face. But after 2017, some fans questioned if things had changed.
Carrie shined in a sultry getup at the CMT Music Awards
By 2015, it was hard to deny that Carrie Underwood's style had transformed over the years. She started stepping out in more glamorous and edgy outfits, including a sultry black number featuring string embellishments over the shoulders that she wore to the CMT Music Awards that year.
But even with a more grown-up style and a tanner complexion, Underwood's face looked basically the same as it did when she won "American Idol." Whether her different appearance after 2017 was solely from her accident or also the result of some beauty procedure, fans can't help but notice how much she's changed.