Rumors That Will Always Haunt Carrie Underwood

After meeting him backstage at a 2008 concert, Carrie Underwood began her relationship with hockey star Mike Fisher, who, by that time, was well into his NHL career with the Ottawa Senators. The two were engaged the following year and were finally wed in July 2010 in a ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge, Reynolds Plantation, in Greensboro, Georgia. Since then, Fisher and Underwood have welcomed two kids — sons Isaiah Michael, born in 2015, and Jacob Bryan, who came four years later. "I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with," Underwood said of Fisher in 2019, via People, adding, "I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, 'No.' Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in." More recently, though, Underwood's marriage to Fisher has been put under the proverbial microscope.

In 2023, OK! Magazine reported that Fisher had become unhappy with the couple's family situation, with a purported insider saying, "Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency (in Las Vegas)," adding, "He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home." Given the couple's visibility, rumors about whether their marriage can last have, and will likely continue to be circulated, true or not.