Everything Kelly Stafford Has Spilled About Her 'Very Generous' Prenup

NFL star Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, is an open book — even when it comes to their prenup. She held absolutely nothing back when the sensitive topic came up during a July 2025 episode of her podcast, "The Morning After." As she admitted (via Us Weekly), "I had been with my husband for a while, but I was still young and very naive of this whole situation." Kelly came around when she realized that they'd only ever need the agreement if things didn't work out. "So why wouldn't I?"

Although things were uncomfortable at first, the mom of four is very happy with how everything turned out in the end. "It was very fair," Kelly continued on "The Morning After," adding, "He was obviously generous in it all." She developed a very relaxed attitude about the whole thing, separating it from her romantic relationship. "I think sometimes when you think prenups, it's a negative connotation when you're talking about marriage. And turns out, I agree with letting you and your significant other decide the terms if a divorce does happen," Kelly said, adding, "I don't think anyone thinks about it, the state has control and they do. At the end of the day, the government controls that contract. So, to make your own seems way smarter."

Unfortunately for the meddling public, the details of said prenup are one of the rare things she's kept tucked to her chest, but given Matthew's income, it's easy to assume that any potential settlement will include a lot of zeros. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the quarterback is worth a whopping $170 million. He's made even more, of course, with all of his contracts bringing him more than $400 million over his NFL career, thanks to almost 20 years in the NFL, first with the Detroit Lions, and later with the Los Angeles Rams.

However, various brands have also spent millions to have him endorse their products. Simply put, Matthew and Kelly are loaded, so their prenup is probably outrageous.