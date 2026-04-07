Everything Kelly Stafford Has Spilled About Her 'Very Generous' Prenup
NFL star Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, is an open book — even when it comes to their prenup. She held absolutely nothing back when the sensitive topic came up during a July 2025 episode of her podcast, "The Morning After." As she admitted (via Us Weekly), "I had been with my husband for a while, but I was still young and very naive of this whole situation." Kelly came around when she realized that they'd only ever need the agreement if things didn't work out. "So why wouldn't I?"
Although things were uncomfortable at first, the mom of four is very happy with how everything turned out in the end. "It was very fair," Kelly continued on "The Morning After," adding, "He was obviously generous in it all." She developed a very relaxed attitude about the whole thing, separating it from her romantic relationship. "I think sometimes when you think prenups, it's a negative connotation when you're talking about marriage. And turns out, I agree with letting you and your significant other decide the terms if a divorce does happen," Kelly said, adding, "I don't think anyone thinks about it, the state has control and they do. At the end of the day, the government controls that contract. So, to make your own seems way smarter."
Unfortunately for the meddling public, the details of said prenup are one of the rare things she's kept tucked to her chest, but given Matthew's income, it's easy to assume that any potential settlement will include a lot of zeros. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the quarterback is worth a whopping $170 million. He's made even more, of course, with all of his contracts bringing him more than $400 million over his NFL career, thanks to almost 20 years in the NFL, first with the Detroit Lions, and later with the Los Angeles Rams.
However, various brands have also spent millions to have him endorse their products. Simply put, Matthew and Kelly are loaded, so their prenup is probably outrageous.
Kelly Stafford doesn't want to spoil her children
Kelly and Matthew Stafford's marriage may have some red flags, but no one can say that they aren't financially responsible — at least based on what they've shared. Kelly is even working hard to make sure their children aren't negatively impacted by their wealth. "I'm like, 'You're not going to grow up spoiled rotten brats,'" she said on the "Sunday Sports Club" podcast in September 2025 (via E! News). "I won't raise that. I can't do that."
The mother-of-four revealed that being able to buy them whatever they wanted had made things difficult, but she and Matthew were navigating this new territory together. "My husband didn't grow up in this type of situation either, so raising kids with it is a learning process," she added.
For Kelly, good parenting starts with pouring into herself. "It's all about time management for me," she shared on "The Morning After" podcast in February 2025 (via OK). "I always try and carve out 30 minutes [a day] solely for myself, whether that be working out or reading a book to make sure I'm taking care of my own self." She also makes sure to prioritize her relationship with Matthew. "Keeping my marriage strong is always really important to me," Kelly said. Of course, making sure Matthew gets quality time with their children, despite his busy schedule, is also on her list. "We do have four little girls and time with them is rare for my husband during the season, so we [also] have to manage that [and] make sure he's getting time with them," she said.