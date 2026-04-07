Markwayne Mullin's True Height Gets Put On Blast By Fox News Short King Bret Baier
President Donald Trump has never hidden the fact that he's obsessed with height, so it may come as a surprise that his pick to replacement Kristi Noem actually isn't particularly tall. As seen in rather telling snapshots of Markwayne Mullin alongside Fox News' Bret Baier (who is a short king himself), he's actually fairly short. We'll kick things off by noting that the new Department of Homeland Security Secretary's height was already a hot topic of conversation long before Baier shared a selection of behind-the-scenes pics from an interview they did in April 2026. In fact, there's a whole Reddit thread dedicated to the subject, with a number of the Oklahoma congressman's detractors poking fun at him for years.
To be clear, there's nothing wrong with being short (even if the president has never hidden that his own height is a major personal insecurity), but what people find amusing is that Mullin has used his "tough guy" persona to threaten people in the past — despite being diminutive. Y'know, like the time he invited a union boss to settle their differences in a physical brawl and Bernie Sanders had to reprimand him. Cue Redditors joking about Mullin standing on a box at a debate.
"Stand your butt up. Oh wait. You're tall. Let me get on this here box," quipped one. But back to the Baier pics. It's worth noting that they don't show him standing right next to Mullin. There was quite a bit of physical distance between the two men in most of the photos, and even when they were closer together, the angles made it difficult to see who was taller. Our takeaway is that Baier is probably taller than Mullin, but the Fox News anchor didn't feel the need to highlight that.
Bret Baier is actually taller than Markwayne Mullin
Bret Baier being taller than Markwayne Mullin isn't necessarily our takeaway. The Fox News host is 5-foot-11, with Men's Journal reporting that fact in a profile celebrating his weight loss back in 2018. As for Mullin, Tapology has the former MMA fighter listed at just 5-foot-8, so it is fairly public knowledge that he is significantly shorter than Baier. So, why not just pose together? We doubt either man will ever share a reason why, and truly, it's not the end of the world, but we do think optics may have had something to do with it. As an aside, it bears mentioning that Baier has long been something of a smoking gun for those intrigued by the MAGAsphere's heights.
You may even recall that, in 2024, Baier was used as ammo for those who believed President Donald Trump had lied about his height in his jail records. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out at the time, "5'11" Bret Baier is eye to eye with the allegedly 6'3" Trump. Why is Trump so pathetic he even lies about his height?" The tragedy of Fox News host Baier is just so sad, and people poking fun at him for supposedly being short probably didn't help. As another X user snarked, "Looks like @FoxNews made @BretBaier stand on a ladder to interview President Trump since Bret's barely four feet tall." Yikes. Ultimately, neither Mullin nor Baier have any control over their heights, and it shouldn't hinder either one of them from doing their jobs either.