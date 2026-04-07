Markwayne Mullin's True Height Gets Put On Blast By Fox News Short King Bret Baier

President Donald Trump has never hidden the fact that he's obsessed with height, so it may come as a surprise that his pick to replacement Kristi Noem actually isn't particularly tall. As seen in rather telling snapshots of Markwayne Mullin alongside Fox News' Bret Baier (who is a short king himself), he's actually fairly short. We'll kick things off by noting that the new Department of Homeland Security Secretary's height was already a hot topic of conversation long before Baier shared a selection of behind-the-scenes pics from an interview they did in April 2026. In fact, there's a whole Reddit thread dedicated to the subject, with a number of the Oklahoma congressman's detractors poking fun at him for years.

To be clear, there's nothing wrong with being short (even if the president has never hidden that his own height is a major personal insecurity), but what people find amusing is that Mullin has used his "tough guy" persona to threaten people in the past — despite being diminutive. Y'know, like the time he invited a union boss to settle their differences in a physical brawl and Bernie Sanders had to reprimand him. Cue Redditors joking about Mullin standing on a box at a debate.

"Stand your butt up. Oh wait. You're tall. Let me get on this here box," quipped one. But back to the Baier pics. It's worth noting that they don't show him standing right next to Mullin. There was quite a bit of physical distance between the two men in most of the photos, and even when they were closer together, the angles made it difficult to see who was taller. Our takeaway is that Baier is probably taller than Mullin, but the Fox News anchor didn't feel the need to highlight that.