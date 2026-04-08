The Cringe Markwayne Mullin PDA Moment We All Wish We Could Unsee
Markwayne Mullin is the new Secretary of Homeland Security. Markwayne got the job when Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem after a round of glaring controversies. Although he was sworn in on March 24, 2026, it'll be some time before the public can critique him for how he carries himself in the role. In the meantime, the internet has already started dissecting his personal life. For example, there are a few red flags in Markwayne's marriage to his wife, Christie Mullin, and one of them was the cringeworthy PDA they engaged in last year.
In March 2025, Christie joined Markwayne — then a junior senator in Oklahoma — during a subway ride. He was on his way to vote at the U.S. Capitol for or against Linda McMahon, who would become the education secretary. The spouses made the moment into a cringeworthy photo-op we wish we could unsee. In one of the photos, Markwayne and Christie could be seen kissing as they sat together in one of the cars. And while it's not uncommon for a couple to engage in a little PDA, subways rarely evoke feelings of romance, so the whole thing came across as rather performative, like they were overcompensating for something.
The Mullins are a little awkward
Markwayne Mullin's subway kiss with his wife, Christie Mullin, isn't the only time they've been a little cringe. In June 2025, Markwayne posted a Facebook video celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary. However, he spent the entire time asserting how great he was. "It's a pretty special week for this lady cause on Saturday she gets to celebrate ... she's been married to me for 28 years," he said. "I mean 28 blissful years for her right, babe?"
After Christie awkwardly agreed, he continued, "Wouldn't you say that our marriage is better today than it was even 25 years ago?" He also claimed that he'd been "perfect" before later admitting it took him 10 years to "grow up." Yep — just like a fairytale!
With that said, it'd be unfair to ignore one of their less awkward moments. In March 2026, when he was confirmed for his role as the DHS secretary, Markwayne took a moment to celebrate Christie and their love. "I knew I was going to marry her in eighth grade," he admitted (via Koko News). "But at 18, and I was 19, she agreed to marry me," he continued. "I didn't have anything. I was on a wrestling scholarship living in a dorm." Despite their humble beginnings, they stuck beside each other. "Regardless of what is in front of us, we always take it on as a family," he continued, adding. "I'm not scared of a challenge. I am scared of failure."