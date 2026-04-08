The Cringe Markwayne Mullin PDA Moment We All Wish We Could Unsee

Markwayne Mullin's subway kiss with his wife, Christie Mullin, isn't the only time they've been a little cringe. In June 2025, Markwayne posted a Facebook video celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary. However, he spent the entire time asserting how great he was. "It's a pretty special week for this lady cause on Saturday she gets to celebrate ... she's been married to me for 28 years," he said. "I mean 28 blissful years for her right, babe?"

After Christie awkwardly agreed, he continued, "Wouldn't you say that our marriage is better today than it was even 25 years ago?" He also claimed that he'd been "perfect" before later admitting it took him 10 years to "grow up." Yep — just like a fairytale!

With that said, it'd be unfair to ignore one of their less awkward moments. In March 2026, when he was confirmed for his role as the DHS secretary, Markwayne took a moment to celebrate Christie and their love. "I knew I was going to marry her in eighth grade," he admitted (via Koko News). "But at 18, and I was 19, she agreed to marry me," he continued. "I didn't have anything. I was on a wrestling scholarship living in a dorm." Despite their humble beginnings, they stuck beside each other. "Regardless of what is in front of us, we always take it on as a family," he continued, adding. "I'm not scared of a challenge. I am scared of failure."