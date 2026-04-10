How Robert De Niro Ruined His Reputation Beyond Repair

Soon after Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's daughter, Gia, was born, the actor opened up about raising a baby again so many years after his last child was born. Unfortunately, in early 2025, De Niro admitted something about his parenting style in an interview that really rubbed fans the wrong way.

De Niro sat down with The Guardian for a conversation about a variety of topics, including how he has parented his new daughter — or hasn't. He said of raising a child, "It doesn't get easier ... I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."

As you might expect, fans were a little disappointed to hear De Niro openly admit that he doesn't help that much with parenting compared to the woman in the relationship. People debated the situation on social media, with one person on Reddit joking, "Boy math is having endless kids and doing zero parenting." Another called the situation "embarrassing." Then again, a few fans appreciated De Niro's upfront take, like someone who commented, "The honesty is cracking me up. I think it's reasonable to guess his girlfriend knew what she was getting into in this situation."

De Niro has seven children, including Gia, and they have a massive age gap between them. The oldest is a daughter named Drena, who was born in 1967, more than 55 years before Gia was born. His second-youngest child is his daughter Helen, who turned 14 in December 2025. He also has a few grandchildren.