Model In Bryon Noem Scandal Pulls Back The Curtain On His 'Lonely' Reality
Bryon Noem's spicy online life was the MAGA scandal no one saw coming, but while his wife Kristi Noem claimed to have been "blindsided" by it, others have been much more sympathetic towards him. One of those people is a Barbie doll f***sh model Bryon spoke with, who confessed to the Daily Mail that he came across as quite isolated during their interactions. "I just always wondered, like, you know, why is this guy always so lonely in the basement drinking vodka?" Nicole Raccagno disclosed (via YouTube). The model first connected with Bryon in 2020. For years, he went by the fake name of "Jason Jackson." It was only in 2025 that she learned who he really was, after Raccagno spoke to other f***sh models with whom he was also speaking and sharing photos.
As she told the Daily Mail, "I warned him. I said you need to stop talking to those girls. You need to stop sending pictures." Bryon was always sweet, even telling Raccagno at certain points that he'd gladly marry her if he could. "I think he's a gentleman. He has some kinks but, guess what, everybody does," she reasoned. Despite the model's understandable shock upon discovering his true identity, Raccagno continued to regularly speak to Bryon.
She even reached out after Kristi Noem was asked about her rumored lover Corey Lewandowski as her husband looked on. Bryon didn't reply initially, but a few days later he messaged to say he was in love with her and would be happy to pay for her to have another breast augmentation surgery. They ultimately stopped talking in late March 2026, but Raccagno confirmed, "I wish him all the best and happiness in his life."
Bryon Noem's neighbors have also voiced their support for him
Nicole Raccagno isn't the only one who has alluded to Bryon Noem getting the short end of the stick in the wake of his scandal. In fact, another f***sh model who spoke to the Daily Mail even revealed that he'd addressed his wife's alleged affair, but sadly, seemed pretty resigned about it. As she recounted, "I asked him about it and his response was, 'I know. There's nothing I can do about it.'" Others who've spoken out include those who know the Noem family personally from South Dakota, and the general consensus is that people really feel for Bryon. "Such a nice man. It just tears me up," one local told The New York Times. Another also alluded to his kindness, noting, "People know Bryon as the supportive husband who worked to maintain a normal family life as Kristi's profile skyrocketed."
Plenty of others were similarly empathetic, including Former South Dakota Senator Nancy Turback, who pointed out, "He never asked for the public life in the first place, and I know him to be a kind and decent man [...] I wish he were not going through this." Turbak also called out his wife for what the former senator saw as Bryon being routinely mistreated, such as when Kristi Noem brought a very tired-looking Bryon to her House Committee hearing amid the affair rumors. According to Turbak, he had been, "Tolerating whatever it was she was doing, and yet, she would bring him there for her own benefit and subject him to that humiliation." It's a very sad situation, and we're just hoping all the comments of support from those who know him personally are bringing Bryon some peace.