Model In Bryon Noem Scandal Pulls Back The Curtain On His 'Lonely' Reality

Bryon Noem's spicy online life was the MAGA scandal no one saw coming, but while his wife Kristi Noem claimed to have been "blindsided" by it, others have been much more sympathetic towards him. One of those people is a Barbie doll f***sh model Bryon spoke with, who confessed to the Daily Mail that he came across as quite isolated during their interactions. "I just always wondered, like, you know, why is this guy always so lonely in the basement drinking vodka?" Nicole Raccagno disclosed (via YouTube). The model first connected with Bryon in 2020. For years, he went by the fake name of "Jason Jackson." It was only in 2025 that she learned who he really was, after Raccagno spoke to other f***sh models with whom he was also speaking and sharing photos.

As she told the Daily Mail, "I warned him. I said you need to stop talking to those girls. You need to stop sending pictures." Bryon was always sweet, even telling Raccagno at certain points that he'd gladly marry her if he could. "I think he's a gentleman. He has some kinks but, guess what, everybody does," she reasoned. Despite the model's understandable shock upon discovering his true identity, Raccagno continued to regularly speak to Bryon.

She even reached out after Kristi Noem was asked about her rumored lover Corey Lewandowski as her husband looked on. Bryon didn't reply initially, but a few days later he messaged to say he was in love with her and would be happy to pay for her to have another breast augmentation surgery. They ultimately stopped talking in late March 2026, but Raccagno confirmed, "I wish him all the best and happiness in his life."