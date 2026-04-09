Anna Wintour Swipes At Melania Trump's Style & Uses Zohran Mamdani's Wife As The Knife
Power suits? For the office? Groundbreaking. Or at least, that's how we read Anna Wintour's subtle shade towards Melania Trump in her joint interview with Miranda Priestly — er, Meryl Streep — for Vogue. Wintour and Streep's lively chat kicked off with a question from "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig about how women signify their power through fashion, and Vogue's chief content officer immediately brought up Former First Lady Michelle Obama. "I don't think wearing a power suit to the office is in any way necessary. Think about the women that one admires: Mrs. Obama always comes to mind. Whether she's wearing J.Crew or Duro Olowu or Matthieu Blazy's Chanel, she always looks herself," Wintour opined. She also shouted out Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji: "I'm full of admiration for New York City's new first lady because she looks so cool and wears a lot of vintage — young and modern and also entirely herself."
But then came the oh-so-polite zinger that called to mind Priestly's legendarily dismissive "that's all" quote. "To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses," Wintour said, leaving it at that and notably not mentioning anything about admiration. Streep piggybacked with her own shady answer to the question, calling out Melania's most inappropriate outfit to date in the process. "I have so many thoughts about this. I think the most...powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said, 'I Really Don't Care, Do U?' when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated," the "Devil Wears Prada" star mused. Something tells us that Met Gala ban on the Trumps isn't being lifted any time soon.
Anna Wintour and Melania Trump have had beef (or a Smith & Wollensky steak?) in the past
Anna Wintour's quip about Melania Trump always looking like herself, if not admirably so, wasn't the first sign of tension between the two women. The legendary magazine editor famously banned the first lady and her controversial husband from the Met Gala, but Wintour also pointedly didn't offer her a magazine cover during President Donald Trump's first term either. And, as many will recall, the couple was incensed. Despite endorsing Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, Wintour initially confirmed that she would be open to profiling Melania, telling The Wall Street Journal, "We have a tradition of always covering whoever is the first lady at Vogue. I can't imagine that this time would be any different."
Wintour notably didn't promise an actual cover, though, and according to Amy Odell's "Anna: The Biography," that was a sticking point for the former model — though she expressly denied that was the case. In a statement to Fox News, Melania's then-spokesperson Stephanie Grisham reasoned, "To be on the cover of Vogue doesn't define Mrs. Trump, she's been there, done that long before she was first lady." Grisham argued, "This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is."
Naturally, this was a sentiment echoed by Donald, too, who complained during an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show," "It's so sad. But she doesn't care. She's been on the cover of the magazines for a long time." Speaking to Odell for "Anna: The Biography," however, Melania's former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff clarified that that was far from the case. Shocker. As for Wintour's thoughts on whether or not Melania is upset with her, we're not sure she's bothered.