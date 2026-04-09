Anna Wintour Swipes At Melania Trump's Style & Uses Zohran Mamdani's Wife As The Knife

Power suits? For the office? Groundbreaking. Or at least, that's how we read Anna Wintour's subtle shade towards Melania Trump in her joint interview with Miranda Priestly — er, Meryl Streep — for Vogue. Wintour and Streep's lively chat kicked off with a question from "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig about how women signify their power through fashion, and Vogue's chief content officer immediately brought up Former First Lady Michelle Obama. "I don't think wearing a power suit to the office is in any way necessary. Think about the women that one admires: Mrs. Obama always comes to mind. Whether she's wearing J.Crew or Duro Olowu or Matthieu Blazy's Chanel, she always looks herself," Wintour opined. She also shouted out Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji: "I'm full of admiration for New York City's new first lady because she looks so cool and wears a lot of vintage — young and modern and also entirely herself."

But then came the oh-so-polite zinger that called to mind Priestly's legendarily dismissive "that's all" quote. "To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses," Wintour said, leaving it at that and notably not mentioning anything about admiration. Streep piggybacked with her own shady answer to the question, calling out Melania's most inappropriate outfit to date in the process. "I have so many thoughts about this. I think the most...powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said, 'I Really Don't Care, Do U?' when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated," the "Devil Wears Prada" star mused. Something tells us that Met Gala ban on the Trumps isn't being lifted any time soon.