Rory McIlroy's Wife Erica Gives Her Haters A Sly Middle Finger At 2026 Masters
Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll, isn't letting internet gossip steal her shine. Days after writer Alan Shipnuck painted Stoll as an unhappy wife who shrank away from her husband's fame in his book, "Rory: The Heartache and Triumph of Golf's Most Human Superstar," she accompanied him to the Masters Champions Dinner. McIlroy's Masters win in 2025 made him the host for 2026 (and the one tasked with planning the fancy menu), which meant that Stoll's absence would've been particularly noticeable if she'd skipped out. However, the wife and mother took her rightful place as the champion's plus-one, despite all the noise.
About last night #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/CemuA4LsAd
— Rory McIlroy Tracker (@RMTracker) April 8, 2026
The dinner took place on April 7. The next day, a McIlroy enthusiast on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted shots from the event. Stoll looked to be in great spirits as she posed next to her husband. Although she was wearing dark shades, the smile on her face was undeniable, suggesting that the salacious claims in Shipnuck's book hadn't gotten to her.
Stoll's joy wasn't a fluke. On April 8, photographers caught her beaming as she acted as McIlroy's caddie while he played the Masters Par 3 Contest, his last round before the 2026 Masters.
What does Rory McIlroy think of Alan Shipnuck's book?
Alan Shipnuck's unauthorized biography about Rory McIlroy is full of unflattering claims about his marriage to Erica Stoll, including the implication that it was money — not love — that stopped him from going through with divorcing her in 2024. "The short-lived divorce proceedings and hasty reconciliation said more about him than her," he wrote (via the Daily Mail). "If you are an internationally famous athlete heading toward becoming a billionaire, it is probably unwise to file for divorce unless you are one million percent certain there is zero chance to save the marriage." As of write time, McIlroy's net worth sits at $250 million.
Given the scandalous rumors about Rory McIlroy filling Shipnuck's book, no one would blame him for feeling a little salty about the negative accounting of his life and career. However, the author revealed to The Irish Times that his response was more complicated. Although the golfer initially told Shipnuck to "f*** off" when he saw him at the U.S. Open, after learning he was writing a book about him, he changed his tune after reading the first chapter. "Rory said, 'I read the first chapter of the book,'" claimed Shipnuck. "He said it made me laugh, it was good. And you know, that chapter has some spicy material in it," he continued.
That said, McIlroy hadn't read the book in its entirety by the time that interaction took place, so time will tell whether he changes his tune.