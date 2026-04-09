Rory McIlroy's Wife Erica Gives Her Haters A Sly Middle Finger At 2026 Masters

Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll, isn't letting internet gossip steal her shine. Days after writer Alan Shipnuck painted Stoll as an unhappy wife who shrank away from her husband's fame in his book, "Rory: The Heartache and Triumph of Golf's Most Human Superstar," she accompanied him to the Masters Champions Dinner. McIlroy's Masters win in 2025 made him the host for 2026 (and the one tasked with planning the fancy menu), which meant that Stoll's absence would've been particularly noticeable if she'd skipped out. However, the wife and mother took her rightful place as the champion's plus-one, despite all the noise.

The dinner took place on April 7. The next day, a McIlroy enthusiast on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted shots from the event. Stoll looked to be in great spirits as she posed next to her husband. Although she was wearing dark shades, the smile on her face was undeniable, suggesting that the salacious claims in Shipnuck's book hadn't gotten to her.

Stoll's joy wasn't a fluke. On April 8, photographers caught her beaming as she acted as McIlroy's caddie while he played the Masters Par 3 Contest, his last round before the 2026 Masters.