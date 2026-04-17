The Tragedy Of Giada De Laurentiis Gets Sadder & Sadder
Giada De Laurentiis has built a multimillion-dollar empire with her TV shows, best-selling books, and various brand sponsorships. However, for all her successes, life hasn't always been perfect. Born in Rome, Italy, in 1970, De Laurentiis moved to America as a child, where she faced her first hardship in the classroom. She would later travel to France to attend the famed Le Cordon Bleu cooking school where, once again, her spirits would be tested.
Indeed, it wasn't until she returned to Los Angeles, California, that the aspiring chef got her big break. De Laurentiis' famous family connections helped her get work as a personal chef while she also dabbled in food styling for Martha Stewart Living and Food & Wine magazines. It was an article in the latter which would impress a Food Network executive so much, it landed her a job on TV in 2002.
De Laurentiis hasn't looked back since, taking home Emmys for her work and building a huge following around the world. However, she's also continued to face her share of challenges and setbacks. "I come from a place where I think life is never perfect," she told Redbook in 2011. "If we look deep inside, there are issues everywhere." These are the tragic details of De Laurentiis' seemingly perfect life.
Giada De Laurentiis was bullied as a child
Giada De Laurentiis is one of the most recognized Food Network stars in America, but she wasn't always popular. In fact, when her family first moved to the U.S. from Rome, Italy, in the 1970s, she struggled to fit in. "I had a very tough childhood," the chef admitted to Redbook in 2011. A 7-year-old De Laurentiis didn't speak English, had a name that was hard to pronounce, and ate lunches with traditional ingredients, such as spaghetti, that her peers made fun of. "The kids at school tormented me," she recalled, noting she was a popular target for bullies. "It was horrifying the names they called me, and the teachers never really did a thing to stop it."
De Laurentiis similarly spoke about her formative years to Business Insider, sharing, "My different name and Italian food that I brought to school were not seen as cool by my classmates." Indeed, her family's pride in their heritage only made fitting in more difficult. "Even when we moved to the U.S., we still lived very Italian lives," she told the outlet, revealing how they spoke only Italian at home. That, in turn, made mastering English particularly challenging, and she ultimately had to go through the first grade twice.
Culinary school proved more challenging than Giada De Laurentiis was ready for
Food was always a comfort to Giada De Laurentiis, who told Redbook that cooking actually boosted her confidence while being bullied as a young girl. "It helped me build my ego and even start to get acceptance at school," she explained. Interestingly, though, she didn't initially think of pursuing it as a career, instead deciding to major in anthropology in college. It wasn't until she graduated from UCLA that she moved to Paris, France, and enrolled at the famed Le Cordon Bleu cooking school.
Unfortunately, the experience wasn't exactly what she had been hoping for. "After convincing my family that I really wanted to be a chef, I got to Paris and I hated it for the first two months," De Laurentiis confessed to Time in 2006. "It was rough, and school was rough." In addition to feeling homesick and missing her family (who she'd never been apart from before), she revealed just how rigorous the program was. "The chefs were so hard on us," she recalled. "They were evil." According to De Laurentiis, making a mistake could easily result in having something thrown at you, ranging from whatever you were cooking to a knife.
However, she wasn't totally discouraged. Not only did she finish the program, but when she moved back to Los Angeles, she used her grandfather's Hollywood connections to become a personal chef. Her first client was none other than Ron Howard and his family; as she enthused, "They were wonderful to work for."
Giada De Laurentiis' younger brother died when he was just 31
Giada De Laurentiis' family was struck by heartbreak in 2003 when De Laurentiis' younger brother, Dino Alexander De Laurentiis, died from skin cancer at age 31. Dino was just 29 years old when he was diagnosed with melanoma. "That was devastating for me," the pro chef told Redbook in 2011. "I don't know if I will ever get over it."
Indeed, Giada has continued to regularly post tributes to Dino in the decades since his death, including in 2013 when she wrote on Facebook, "I savor every moment we shared and his light in my heart grows even brighter." Similarly, in 2025, she shared childhood photos of them to Instagram and wrote, "22 years without my partner in crime, miss [you] every day."
Dino's sudden death also pushed his sister to make a major life decision. "He always wanted to have children, but he didn't get to," she explained to Redbook. "After he died, I remember thinking, 'You know, maybe there's a place in my heart for someone else.'" Ultimately, she and husband Todd Thompson welcomed their daughter, Jade Marie De Laurentiis Thompson, in March 2008.
Was Giada De Laurentiis pressured into a drastic diet?
Giada De Laurentiis may be a successful TV star who's worth millions of dollars, but she's long struggled with self-acceptance. Speaking candidly with Redbook, the chef admitted to wishing she could be taller and to having qualms about her curves. "I developed breasts when I was 9 years old and I was the only one in my class," she recalled. "I would literally sit in class hunched over because I was so embarrassed about my body." While decades have since passed, it was still an experience she couldn't quite forget. "I think I still carry some of that around with me," she mused.
Likely not helping any insecurities was the fact that De Laurentiis' figure continued to be a hot topic of conversation. As she told Health.com in 2021 (per HuffPost), the question she's asked most often is how she remains a size 2. "I eat a little bit of everything and not a lot of anything," she explained. Others, meanwhile, have claimed she even avoids eating her own food to remain slim. "When Giada films her cooking show, she never eats," an insider told Page Six, alleging she spits everything out immediately. They also said that an assistant's mouth is often filmed biting into food, so she doesn't have to. Stephen Huvane, a rep for De Laurentiis, called the story false, then admitted that, given each scene can have up to 10 takes, "She doesn't always eat and swallow every time."
The death of her grandfather shook Giada De Laurentiis
Seven years after her brother's death, Giada De Laurentiis lost another important person in her life: her grandfather, Dino De Laurentiis. The famed movie producer died in 2010 at age 91 after an incredible career that saw him produce over 160 flicks and collect two Oscars. "He was my biggest champion in life and a constant source for wisdom and advice," Giada told CNN at the time. "I will miss him dearly." Similarly, she shared with Redbook how "any time any of us had a question, we would always call him first."
Indeed, Dino was a big influence on various aspects of Giada's life, including her love of cooking. As she once told Time, Dino's parents owned a pasta factory and he later translated that same passion into De Laurentiis Food Stores. Giada was 12 when he opened the shop in Los Angeles, and she'd often head there after school, spending most of her time in the kitchen. "I just fell in love with the whole scene," she enthused. "[The store] left an imprint." Interestingly, the only time the pair disagreed was when it came to her own career choice. Noting that her grandfather was proud of what she'd accomplished, she admitted to Redbook that he wasn't always keen on her plan to become a full-time chef. "He discouraged me at first because he felt like it was a man's world," she shared.
An Iron Chef loss turned Giada De Laurentiis against her bestie
Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay have sparked dating rumors with their tight-knit friendship, but De Laurentiis actually once severed ties with Flay because of an on-set feud. The incident occurred in 2006 when they joined the cast of "Iron Chef" as a duo, and faced off against Rachael Ray and Mario Batali. Ultimately, they lost, and it put their union to the test. As De Laurentiis told Hamptons magazine in 2014, the only career regret she has is doing the show in the first place. "It will bother me until the day I die and Bobby knows that," she said (per Delaware Online), adding, "I'm not a good loser."
However, it seems Flay was, and she took issue with that. "We lost and he thought it was funny," De Laurentiis told the "Beyond the Plate" podcast in 2018. "He didn't think it was any big deal." De Laurentiis was expecting him to commiserate with her and vow they'd get another chance to do better but instead, he just walked away. "I did not talk to him for eight months," she confessed. "Nothing. Silence." His nonchalance irked her so much, in fact, that she vowed to cut him out of her life for good. "I thought, you're a jerk and I never want to be around you again," she fumed, but admitted that's changed. "Now, of course, we're best buddies."
Giada De Laurentiis's diet actually made her sick
Giada De Laurentiis built an empire out of food, but the very thing she loved was making her sick. As the chef first told Redbook back in 2011, she once loved eating sugar — a lot of sugar. "I'm talking six packets of sugar in a cup of coffee," she confessed. It wasn't until 2007, when she was pregnant with her daughter, that a doctor advised her to cut back her intake to ensure mom and baby's health. "I started using agave nectar instead," she recalled. "And I started to see my body shrink."
What's more, the switch also helped eradicate chronic health issues she'd begun experiencing due to her diet. "Sugar was a crutch to get my energy up," she told CNN in 2021, noting she'd eat sugar cubes dipped in espresso or spoonfuls of jam for a boost. Ultimately, those dietary choices wreaked havoc on her health. "I started feeling tired, really tired, really foggy," she recalled. "I couldn't sleep for hours in a row, lots of bloating and sinus infections." Her digestion also suffered, and sinusitis would not permanently go away, no matter how many times she underwent antibiotic treatment. It wasn't until she cut sugar and dairy from her meals that she saw improvement. "Almost immediately I realized what inflames my body," she mused.
Giada De Laurentiis' marriage ended in a costly divorce
Giada De Laurentiis married fashion designer Todd Thompson in 2003, but their love story sadly came to an end in 2014. Taking to Facebook that December, the chef announced their split, writing, "After an amicable separation since July, Todd and I have decided to end our marriage." Noting how the divorce brought with it "a great deal of sadness," De Laurentiis later told E! News in 2016 that it took a long while to work through her feelings. "I had a rough year and a half, no question," she said. "I checked out for a little bit," she added. Indeed, what hurt De Laurentiis the most in her divorce was figuring out how to transition to a new everyday reality. "I had been with [Thompson] for 25 years," she told People in 2018. "I didn't know what it meant not to be married."
However, she had to deal with more than just emotional distress; De Laurentiis' bank account took a huge hit after her divorce. TMZ discovered in 2015 that De Laurentiis and Thompson's divorce settlement required the Food Network star to pay her ex $9,000 a month in child support for their then-7-year-old daughter. She was also ordered to give him a number of her biggest assets, including their $3.2 million home and the $300,000-worth of decor inside it. What's more, De Laurentiis needed to part with half of three book advances she had received while still with Thompson, which cost her a few more million dollars.
Celebrities have spat out Giada De Laurentiis' food on TV
Giada De Laurentiis has spent much of her adult life on the small screen, but it hasn't always gone as smoothly as she might have hoped. For example, her first live appearance on the "Today" show in 2014 made news for all the wrong reasons after then-co-host Matt Lauer almost got food poisoning. De Laurentiis was preparing a chicken and pesto dish when Lauer popped a piece into his mouth. Unfortunately, the chicken hadn't actually been cooked. Instead, De Laurentiis quickly seared it to keep the segment moving at a faster pace. Lauer soon realized his mistake and spat it out off-camera before telling viewers the protein had been raw.
While cameras didn't catch Lauer ditching his food, De Laurentiis wasn't so lucky when a similar incident occurred in 2017, sparking rumors that Nicole Kidman can't stand De Laurentiis. The pair appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and the chef tried to prepare a clementine and fennel focaccia while DeGeneres and Kidman cracked jokes and descended into uncontrollable laughter. When Kidman eventually bit into the finished product, she proclaimed "It's a little tough" before putting it back. While De Laurentiis explained it had dried out because it had been sitting on the set for several hours, Kidman didn't let up, cracking, "I know you're not meant to criticize, but it's a little tough." She then topped off the criticism by spitting the piece out into her hand in full view of the audience.