The Tragedy Of Giada De Laurentiis Gets Sadder & Sadder

Giada De Laurentiis has built a multimillion-dollar empire with her TV shows, best-selling books, and various brand sponsorships. However, for all her successes, life hasn't always been perfect. Born in Rome, Italy, in 1970, De Laurentiis moved to America as a child, where she faced her first hardship in the classroom. She would later travel to France to attend the famed Le Cordon Bleu cooking school where, once again, her spirits would be tested.

Indeed, it wasn't until she returned to Los Angeles, California, that the aspiring chef got her big break. De Laurentiis' famous family connections helped her get work as a personal chef while she also dabbled in food styling for Martha Stewart Living and Food & Wine magazines. It was an article in the latter which would impress a Food Network executive so much, it landed her a job on TV in 2002.

De Laurentiis hasn't looked back since, taking home Emmys for her work and building a huge following around the world. However, she's also continued to face her share of challenges and setbacks. "I come from a place where I think life is never perfect," she told Redbook in 2011. "If we look deep inside, there are issues everywhere." These are the tragic details of De Laurentiis' seemingly perfect life.