Side-By-Side Pics Of Taylor Swift Won't Help The Veneers Gossip

As one of the most famous people in the world, Taylor Swift has more eyes on her than just about anyone. While much of that attention is positive (and has helped push Swift's net worth into the stratosphere), her visibility has also attracted a lot of undue attention to her body. With that attention has come rumors about whether she's had any cosmetic procedures or spent a fortune on plastic surgery like other celebrities.

Over the past few years, the public has specifically speculated about whether or not she's gotten veneers. The topic is especially popular on Reddit, where fans have debated endlessly about her smile. "I wonder what Taylor's real teeth look like," wrote one user, inspiring hundreds of upvotes. "Don't they shave your teeth down prior to getting veneers? She was so young when she got them. I wonder why her parents just didn't get her braces. Like...did she even want veneers? I don't think I would have when I was 15." This conversation was prompted by old photos of Swift, who was introduced into the public eye as a teenager, compared to more recent photos of the songstress.

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Judging by side-by-side shots, Swift's smile does look considerably different. Of course, the photo on the left was taken early in her career, when she was just 16 years old at the 2006 CMT Music Awards, while the photo on the right is much more recent. As such, some of the differences could simply be age-related changes (although it's not like teeth naturally improve over time). Given that Swift has never spoken about veneers one way or another, it's impossible to know just what work she's had done on her teeth. However, we do know about other orthodontic interventions of hers.