Side-By-Side Pics Of Taylor Swift Won't Help The Veneers Gossip
As one of the most famous people in the world, Taylor Swift has more eyes on her than just about anyone. While much of that attention is positive (and has helped push Swift's net worth into the stratosphere), her visibility has also attracted a lot of undue attention to her body. With that attention has come rumors about whether she's had any cosmetic procedures or spent a fortune on plastic surgery like other celebrities.
Over the past few years, the public has specifically speculated about whether or not she's gotten veneers. The topic is especially popular on Reddit, where fans have debated endlessly about her smile. "I wonder what Taylor's real teeth look like," wrote one user, inspiring hundreds of upvotes. "Don't they shave your teeth down prior to getting veneers? She was so young when she got them. I wonder why her parents just didn't get her braces. Like...did she even want veneers? I don't think I would have when I was 15." This conversation was prompted by old photos of Swift, who was introduced into the public eye as a teenager, compared to more recent photos of the songstress.
Judging by side-by-side shots, Swift's smile does look considerably different. Of course, the photo on the left was taken early in her career, when she was just 16 years old at the 2006 CMT Music Awards, while the photo on the right is much more recent. As such, some of the differences could simply be age-related changes (although it's not like teeth naturally improve over time). Given that Swift has never spoken about veneers one way or another, it's impossible to know just what work she's had done on her teeth. However, we do know about other orthodontic interventions of hers.
Taylor Swift used to have a chipped tooth
Taylor Swift has been incredibly open about various aspects of her life, from relationships and neuroses to frenemies and beyond. She may not have discussed veneers, but she has revealed that she's used a retainer — and lost it multiple times. In a 2008 video uploaded to YouTube, Swift shared a trip to the dentist to get a mold fitted for new retainers, admitting that she loses them at hotels while on tour.
Swift's dentist was probably more upset in 2013, though, considering she actually chipped her tooth. Swift explained that she'd accidentally damaged it with a microphone during her Pittsburgh performance in the summer, telling Rolling Stone, "Part of [the tooth] fell onto the stage and I was like, 'Oh, I wonder how bad that was. I wonder which tooth that is and I wonder how bad that is.'" At the time, she explained, "I'm not doing anything about it. It's just gonna be a little bit jagged, I guess." However, that obviously didn't remain the case, with Swift's teeth now looking unnaturally perfect. That's led to the veneer rumors, which really took off in 2023 when fans first noticed changes.
Of course, rumors about Swift's body haven't been limited to her teeth. Over the years, Swift has addressed issues with her body image and the eating disorder she navigated when she was younger. During her "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" documentary, she admitted that seeing paparazzi shots "where I looked like my tummy was too big, or ... someone said that I looked pregnant" made her want to starve herself (via People). This self-perception also impacted the way she took care of herself while touring. "I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of the show, or in the middle of it."
Swift later developed a healthier relationship with her body. "Now, I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel [enervated]," she added. Hopefully, these rumors about her teeth won't make her feel bad about her smile.