Mark Consuelos And Kelly Ripa Can't Outrun The Cheating Rumors

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have attracted many cheating rumors in their day — and they started most of them. The hilarious couple, married since 1996, have shared several anecdotes about cheating — hypothetical or otherwise — with fans over the years. And while this probably wasn't the intended outcome, their transparency has led to speculation about Consuelos and Ripa's relationship, which some fans already think is a little strange.

In May 2020, for example, they spilled the beans about a time Consuelos thought that Ripa was being unfaithful early in their marriage. Once while Consuelos was away working, " ... I couldn't get a hold of her all day," he admitted in the "What Makes a Marriage Last" book (via Us Weekly). Ripa's excuse was that she'd been tidying up their bathroom, but that wasn't good enough for him. He faked a flower delivery to try to catch her in a lie. "I have a johnny mop in one hand, and I'm wearing a bathrobe. So I open the door, and it's him," said Ripa, adding, "He comes in — he doesn't even say hello. He's looking for something." Fortunately, all he found was a super clean bathroom.

Ironically, Consuelos raised eyebrows when giving tips on how not to get caught after Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's cheating scandal. In addition to not dating your girlfriend's sister or best friend, he said, "Never record yourself with the mistress," during "Live with Kelly and Mark" (via Decider). Of course, Sandoval broke both rules by recording himself in a compromising position with Madix's friend, Raquel Leviss. But Ripa was more interested in her husband's logic: "Ladies, do you realize that I'm getting such a window in who Mark Consuelos is?" Her husband jumped in to say he wasn't speaking from experience.