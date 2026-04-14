Mark Consuelos And Kelly Ripa Can't Outrun The Cheating Rumors
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have attracted many cheating rumors in their day — and they started most of them. The hilarious couple, married since 1996, have shared several anecdotes about cheating — hypothetical or otherwise — with fans over the years. And while this probably wasn't the intended outcome, their transparency has led to speculation about Consuelos and Ripa's relationship, which some fans already think is a little strange.
In May 2020, for example, they spilled the beans about a time Consuelos thought that Ripa was being unfaithful early in their marriage. Once while Consuelos was away working, " ... I couldn't get a hold of her all day," he admitted in the "What Makes a Marriage Last" book (via Us Weekly). Ripa's excuse was that she'd been tidying up their bathroom, but that wasn't good enough for him. He faked a flower delivery to try to catch her in a lie. "I have a johnny mop in one hand, and I'm wearing a bathrobe. So I open the door, and it's him," said Ripa, adding, "He comes in — he doesn't even say hello. He's looking for something." Fortunately, all he found was a super clean bathroom.
Ironically, Consuelos raised eyebrows when giving tips on how not to get caught after Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's cheating scandal. In addition to not dating your girlfriend's sister or best friend, he said, "Never record yourself with the mistress," during "Live with Kelly and Mark" (via Decider). Of course, Sandoval broke both rules by recording himself in a compromising position with Madix's friend, Raquel Leviss. But Ripa was more interested in her husband's logic: "Ladies, do you realize that I'm getting such a window in who Mark Consuelos is?" Her husband jumped in to say he wasn't speaking from experience.
Did Mark Consuelos kiss another woman?
Good news: You can stop worrying about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' marriage, as there have seemingly never been any credible cheating scandals concerning them. But that doesn't mean they haven't engaged in questionable antics. In 2024, for example, Consuelos admitted to celebrating the win for his Campobasso FC soccer club with another woman by, you guessed it, kissing her (through a pane of plexiglass). "And I see this lady. Let's call her my aunt," he said on "Live with Kelly and Mark" (via ET), before clarifying that they were not actually related. "And we look at each other, and she's so excited and there is this glass and we come to the glass and, you know what, I kissed her." Ripa played into the bit, asking the producers if they had "footage" of the smooch. She also reminded her husband that the glass was covered in sweat from the players.
This random admission came months after the couple had a rather uncomfortable on-air discussion about what counted as cheating in their eyes. And while a plexiglass kiss was apparently okay in Ripa's opinion, kissing on the mouth was not. "I think a kiss on the mouth is probably cheating," she said during the December 2023 "Live" episode (via The Sun). "That's a very intimate thing." She added, "Sometimes kissing is more intimate than," and cut herself off with a whistle to indicate deeper physical intimacy. However, the conversation died there. "This whole conversation's making me uncomfortable," Ripa said. Awkward!