Dylan Dreyer's Look Totally Changed When She Ditched Her Classic Bob For Hair Extensions

Dylan Dreyer knows a blond bob can complement any outfit (or weather), but the meteorologist has also played around with hair extensions. While walking the red carpet for the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, Dreyer dialed up the glam factor by sporting a waist-length bubble pony. Accented by a middle part, the pony sat at the back of her head, giving the trendy 'do a touch of sophistication. The extensions made her look strikingly different, compared to her usual aesthetic, but she still pulled it off. And we're not the only ones who think so!

Taking risks doesn't always pay off, but for Dreyer (who also looks amazing without makeup), experimentation worked in her favor. Underneath a Facebook post celebrating her look, fans rushed to compliment the NBC alum. "Dylan looked amazing!! She's so beautiful!!" commented one fan. A second user wrote, "Dylan always looks beautiful! Loved the pony tail." Meanwhile, a third complimented her hair and family. "She's the cutest! Love her and her family! Her cooking segments with her kids are so adorable. Much Love Dylan," they said.

Of course, there was a hater or two in the midst, like the person who wrote: "I know it was all for a fun time out & about. But I didn't care for the outfit or hair style. She generally has good taste but not this time. I wouldn't have liked this on anyone." However, most of the comments were overwhelmingly positive, which is rare for social media.