Dylan Dreyer's Look Totally Changed When She Ditched Her Classic Bob For Hair Extensions
Dylan Dreyer knows a blond bob can complement any outfit (or weather), but the meteorologist has also played around with hair extensions. While walking the red carpet for the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, Dreyer dialed up the glam factor by sporting a waist-length bubble pony. Accented by a middle part, the pony sat at the back of her head, giving the trendy 'do a touch of sophistication. The extensions made her look strikingly different, compared to her usual aesthetic, but she still pulled it off. And we're not the only ones who think so!
Taking risks doesn't always pay off, but for Dreyer (who also looks amazing without makeup), experimentation worked in her favor. Underneath a Facebook post celebrating her look, fans rushed to compliment the NBC alum. "Dylan looked amazing!! She's so beautiful!!" commented one fan. A second user wrote, "Dylan always looks beautiful! Loved the pony tail." Meanwhile, a third complimented her hair and family. "She's the cutest! Love her and her family! Her cooking segments with her kids are so adorable. Much Love Dylan," they said.
Of course, there was a hater or two in the midst, like the person who wrote: "I know it was all for a fun time out & about. But I didn't care for the outfit or hair style. She generally has good taste but not this time. I wouldn't have liked this on anyone." However, most of the comments were overwhelmingly positive, which is rare for social media.
What inspired Dylan Dreyer's makeover?
Dylan Dreyer gave every celebrity at the People's Choice Country Awards a run for their money in 2024. Most importantly, however, she proved that stepping outside of your comfort zone can be a positive thing from time to time. Also? It's good to trust your instincts.
During the E! News red carpet broadcast, Dreyer, who's transformed beautifully over the years, revealed the personal inspiration for her daring look. "I wanted to bring New York to Nashville," said the star, who works in New York City (via Today). "But didn't want to look like I was trying too hard. So I thought this was a good combo." Mission accomplished!
Needless to say, Dreyer was a big fan of that particular look. Not only was she beaming in every photo she took that night, she was also quite eager to show off the back of the style on the red carpet. "Wanna spin with the hair, look at this," she said to a reporter who asked her to flaunt her hair for the camera. "Have you ever seen me with long hair?" she added.
For many fans, of course, the answer was "no," and it doesn't appear as if she's experimented with longer locks since 2024. But maybe she'll bring them back one day!