Politicians Who Totally Changed Their Faces With Rumored Plastic Surgery

Be it Hollywood actors, television news anchors, or professional sports stars, the people who work and perform before a widespread audience live in a reality where image is currency. And if the image that's being projected falls short of some standard or other, or breaks from the norm in a particularly noticeable way, it can have ramifications on how they're perceived (and even what they can achieve). This is also — and especially — true of politicians, who rely on their public appeal to get into office and get things done.

In the age of the 24/7 news cycle, smartphones, and social commentary, a political figure's actual appearance is just as important as their positions, leading some to go to great lengths to project an image that's as physically attractive as it is powerful. It's this phenomenon that has left observers speculating what procedures certain politicians may have turned to in an effort to present a face that the voting public can gravitate toward.

Here are several politicians who are rumored to have changed their faces with plastic surgery.