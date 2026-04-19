Politicians Who Totally Changed Their Faces With Rumored Plastic Surgery
Be it Hollywood actors, television news anchors, or professional sports stars, the people who work and perform before a widespread audience live in a reality where image is currency. And if the image that's being projected falls short of some standard or other, or breaks from the norm in a particularly noticeable way, it can have ramifications on how they're perceived (and even what they can achieve). This is also — and especially — true of politicians, who rely on their public appeal to get into office and get things done.
In the age of the 24/7 news cycle, smartphones, and social commentary, a political figure's actual appearance is just as important as their positions, leading some to go to great lengths to project an image that's as physically attractive as it is powerful. It's this phenomenon that has left observers speculating what procedures certain politicians may have turned to in an effort to present a face that the voting public can gravitate toward.
Here are several politicians who are rumored to have changed their faces with plastic surgery.
John Kerry
John Kerry hasn't held an active role in the federal government since stepping down as the presidential envoy for climate in 2024. However, he previously served as secretary of state, senator, and lieutenant governor of Massachusetts, in addition to running for president in 2004, during a political career that spanned decades. And for much of that time, he faced plastic surgery rumors.
A 2013 Boston Herald story posed the question, "What the heck is going on with Secretary of State John Kerry's face?" while noting that his face appeared "puffy" and showed "no signs of laugh lines." Meanwhile, Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel, then-chief of Boston University's Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, told the outlet, "He had a ton of fat grafting into his lower face," adding, "He's been a little over-injected." Kerry's reps denied those claims, but the rumors persisted nonetheless.
Joe Biden
Since the days after his presidential term reached its endpoint, Joe Biden's health situation has been the subject of rampant speculation as he has lived with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that ultimately spread to his bones. And even while he was still in office, rumors about his overall well-being abounded. However, Biden has also faced rumors about undergoing various cosmetic procedures.
Dr. Gary Motykie — a California plastic surgeon and content creator — opined in a video posted to Instagram and other social channels that Biden may have undergone multiple procedures over the years, including a facelift, brow lift, and hair transplant. "I would estimate that Joe Biden would've spent up to $100,000 in today's dollars on plastic surgery if he were to have undergone these procedures here in Beverly Hills," Motykie told Jam Press (via The New York Post) in 2023.
Betty Ford
In her role as first lady, Betty Ford was something of a trailblazer during her husband's time in the White House from 1974 to 1977. She raised awareness for breast cancer following her mastectomy and was an outspoken champion of the Equal Rights Amendment. "I do not believe that being first lady should prevent me from expressing my views," she said at the International Women's Year Conference in 1975 (via The White House Historical Association). Later, she became a champion for people living with addiction.
However, Ford also made waves by allegedly getting a facelift in 1978. A contemporary article in Time credited M.R. Mazaheri with giving Ford her facelift, which was reportedly well-received. "The woman looks absolutely spectacular," wrote Time correspondent Joseph Kane at the time. Years later, Mazaheri even sued another surgeon for trying to take credit for Ford's look.
Michele Fiore
While politicians or celebrities getting plastic surgery is generally a low-stakes affair beyond the speculation and commentary that occurs on social media or in the press, Nevada politician Michele Fiore's foray into the world of cosmetic enhancement actually landed her in hot water. In October 2024, Fiore — once a member of the Las Vegas City Council and the city's mayor pro tempore for nearly a year, from 2019 to 2020 — was found guilty of using funds raised for a memorial honoring slain police officers for personal costs.
Those costs included plastic surgery, as reported by the Associated Press; $70,000 had been raised for the memorial. Despite the conviction on six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Fiore ultimately went free after receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump.
Kristi Noem
In the era of Mar-a-Lago face, few people have generated as much interest and speculation about potential cosmetic procedures as Kristi Noem, the former governor of South Dakota who served as President Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security from 2025 to 2026. While her meteoric MAGA rise has been well-documented, so, too, has her alleged dabbling in cosmetic enhancement.
"Before she started working for Trump, her pictures looked leaner ... she was aging in the upper face area, and she was starting to show neck lines in the lower face area," said plastic surgeon Dr. Diana Ponsky in an Instagram video. "Since she started working for him, or in the last 10 years, you've seen certain changes." Ponsky mentioned upper eyelid surgery, a brow lift, laser treatment, "lots of fillers," and more as possible procedures Noem has undergone.
Nancy Pelosi
One of the longest-serving officials in the modern Democratic Party, Nancy Pelosi has served in the House of Representatives via multiple districts in California since 1987. She also had multiple stints as House speaker during that time. And while much has been said and written about her political career, her evolving look has also managed to generate discussion throughout her run on Capitol Hill.
Pelosi's transformation has been wild to see, and it has attracted the attention of people who work in the field of cosmetic enhancement. For his part, surgeon and content creator Dr. Mike Nayak opined in a 2021 YouTube video that Pelosi is "the epitome of 1990s facelift surgery," mentioning the tightness of her face and listing potential procedures including a brow lift and rhinoplasty. Years earlier, a 2009 Daily Beast article went so far as to ask, "Who did Nancy Pelosi's new face?"
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was tapped by President Donald Trump in late 2025 to be the United States' ambassador to Greece, has been a key figure in MAGAland for the better part of a decade, having been in a relationship with Donald Trump, Jr. from 2018 to 2024. And her status as a would-be Trump in-law is far from the only significant change she has undergone over the years.
Guilfoyle's lips are noticeably more plump than in years past and her eyes have taken on the Mar-a-Lago aesthetic as well. When fans saw promotional pictures taken for the 2024 release of her children's book, they were especially taken aback by her appearance. "I love Kim, but the Playboy look needs to be saved for date nights," one fan reportedly commented (via uInterview). "It's not necessary to prove how sexy you are 24/7."
George Santos
George Santos is of a rare breed in the world of plastic surgery among prominent political figures. While others choose not to comment on the speculation about alleged cosmetic procedures or issue outright denials, the former Republican congressman from New York has spoken openly about undergoing various forms of cosmetic enhancement.
In 2024, Santos told Page Six he gets Botox, fillers, and facial threads in an effort to maintain a fresh, youthful appearance. He also revealed a skincare regimen that includes the use of various moisturizers. "I feel very old," Santos told the outlet. "The upkeep is simple. Tons of retinol. Tons of product like La Mer. You can't go wrong. I'm a big Estée Lauder La Mer person." Of course, the cat was already out of the bag on Santos' aesthetic work when it was alleged that he used campaign donations for Botox.
Sarah Palin
When Sarah Palin, who served as governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009, was chosen as John McCain's running mate during the 2008 presidential election, her looks became a focal point of the coverage. That stands to reason, too, given her background as a winner of the Miss Wasilla pageant, who placed third among contestants for the title of Miss Alaska in 1984. Amid her unlikely political journey, fans and critics alike have speculated about how she has cultivated her signature look.
In 2009, multiple plastic surgeons told HollywoodLife that they suspected she was using Botox, with one further suggesting she may have used a simple laser like Fraxel or intense pulsed light treatment for her skin. More recently, observers taken aback by her evolving look have compared her face to that of Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler.
Karoline Leavitt
In many ways, Karoline Leavitt could be viewed as the public face of the Trump Administration. After serving as assistant press secretary for a time during Donald Trump's first presidency, she was elevated to the role of White House press secretary during his second term in 2025. Coincidentally, her changing face has generated significant press of its own.
A close-up snap of Leavitt by photographer Christopher Anderson for a 2025 Vanity Fair feature sent rumors of cosmetic procedures into overdrive when it appeared to show what some believed to be injection marks around her lips, which are noticeably more plump than they were before she entered the public consciousness. And months earlier, plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian told Radar Online that Leavitt may have employed "subtle filler" and "micro-Botox" to achieve her look.
Matt Gaetz
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz experienced rampant speculation regarding his activities while serving in the Beltway from 2017 to 2024, some of which led to him being investigated. However, that's not the only Gaetz-related topic stirring online chatter. The Republican has also undergone a shocking physical transformation that has left some convinced that he has turned to various forms of cosmetic enhancement.
Gaetz's physical appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention raised eyebrows, including those of dermatologist Corey L. Hartman, who told Esquire that an "overly heavy hand" and "poor placement" of neuromodulators (i.e., Botox) may have been responsible for his look. "It's too heavy in the forehead and not lateral enough to prevent Spock Eye," Hartman told the outlet.
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton has been an enduring presence in Washington, D.C. for more than three decades, having served as first lady, senator for New York, and secretary of state since making the trip there from the Arkansas Governor's Mansion alongside husband Bill Clinton in 1993. And while her political exploits definitely take the top spot in her bio, she hasn't escaped rumors of plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancement.
Even now, in her post-public service life, her changing face continues to inspire facelift rumblings. In 2015, journalist Edward Klein claimed that Hillary received a secret facelift in her home, via his book "Unlikeable: The Problem with Hillary." Fast-forward to 2025, and Hillary was snapped looking particularly taut-faced while out on a date with Bill. Her look in the photos was deemed "unrecognizable" by the Daily Mail.
Lara Trump
It's perhaps apropos that Lara Trump has been linked to the Mar-a-Lago face phenomenon — not only is she married to Eric Trump, but the two actually tied the knot at Mar-a-Lago. For several months, from spring 2024 to early 2025, Lara served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee. More recently, she has moved to the pundit's chair via her Fox News show "My View with Lara Trump." Through it all, though, she has received criticism for her changing appearance.
Lara has displayed a noticeably fuller pout alongside a better-defined jawline and cheekbones in recent years, leading some to opine that she has resorted to plastic surgery to achieve her desired look. In 2024, Nicki Swift asked cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso for his opinion of her face, and he estimated a hefty price tag for her makeover. Busso speculated that she may have had a facelift, rhinoplasty, and Botox.
Ivanka Trump
Perhaps the best-known of Donald Trump's children before he entered politics, Ivanka Trump played an integral role in her father's first administration, despite not having a strong political background. She served as a presidential advisor during his first term and also led his Office of Economic Initiatives. And while she hasn't taken an active role during his second presidency, she continues to inspire discussion with her changing appearance.
During the 2010s, Ivanka inspired a plastic surgery movement with her big eyes, wide cheeks, and slender nose. Now, her face — which has changed drastically over the years — has medical professionals breaking down procedures she may have had to usher in her metamorphosis. For his part, plastic surgeon Gary Linkov said the transformation may be "one of the most expensive and fascinating evolutions in modern celebrity history."
Laura Loomer
Laura Loomer's public service career has yet to include elected office. Despite overwhelmingly winning a Republican primary in the race to represent the Florida congressional district where Mar-a-Lago is located in 2020, she failed to capture the seat in the general election. Nevertheless, her voice remains an important one in the MAGA world, and the attention she draws with her words is matched only by that which came via the evolution of her face.
Loomer's mug has become significantly slimmer while her lips have grown larger and more prominent, in keeping with the Mar-a-Lago trend. Observers need not speculate on whether or not she has sought assistance in achieving the look, either. Plastic surgeon "Dr. Red Pill" Joseph Pober trumpeted his work on her lips via Instagram in 2017. More recently, she referenced her nose job while accidentally admitting the jokes about her turned-up face bruised her ego.
Silvio Berlusconi
Few people have maintained a continuous presence at the top of their country's political sphere like Silvio Berlusconi, who served as prime minister of Italy on three separate occasions from the 1990s to the 2010s and led the center-right Forza Italia movement. He was also a charismatic figure who cultivated a larger-than-life image with his bravado, business acumen, and investment in his personal appearance.
As noted by The Sydney Morning Herald, he raised eyebrows with "a face that would not be out of place at a Madame Tussauds exhibition" (their words) while guesting on an Italian chat show in 2017. In a 2020 YouTube video, Dr. Seyed Arash Alawi cited a hair transplant, eyelid surgeries, teeth bleaching, filler injections, a facelift, and more as procedures he may have undergone to appear more youthful.
Dina Boluarte
Dina Boluarte, the president of Peru from 2022 to 2025, is another politician whose cosmetic surgery resulted in scandal. In this case, it was a secret nose job in mid-2023 that factored into a plummeting approval rating and massive political fallout. As reported by CNN, Boluarte was essentially accused of abandoning her post to undergo a litany of surgical procedures by failing to delegate powers during her two-week absence.
While she maintained that the procedures were medically necessary, her plastic surgeon told a local television show at the time that only one of the several procedures he performed — which reportedly included a rhinoplasty, septoplasty, a lower eyelid procedure, and a fat graft on the nasolabial fold — wasn't aesthetic in nature. Boluarte and her team maintained that she continued to carry out her presidential duties while she recovered. However, she was ultimately removed from office amid a multitude of controversies.
Vladimir Putin
Few politicians elicit strong responses on a worldwide scale like Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose political maneuverings are the subject of fierce debates around the globe. His domestic and foreign policy notwithstanding, though, Putin also generates significant coverage around topics like the truth of his love life and speculation about his facial appearance.
Some have remarked that his face appears to have changed in ways over the years that go beyond simply aging. Putin's wrinkles have fluctuated, his face has taken on a fuller appearance, and his eyes have also changed. Dr. Gary Motykie opined in a 2022 YouTube video that Putin may have undergone procedures and treatments ranging from Botox and other filler injections, lower and upper blepharoplasty, fat grafting, and more.
Nancy Reagan
Nancy Reagan was the First Lady of the United States from 1981 to 1989, but before her husband took office, she acted in films, on stage, and made numerous television appearances. So, she was well-acquainted with the concept of cultivating a clean, camera-ready image long before Ronald Reagan became one of the most powerful people in the world.
During the couple's time in the White House — and even now, years later, there have been rumblings in the press about her alleged facial surgeries. As relayed by The Guardian, biographer Edmund Morris reportedly anatomized "the scars from Nancy's latest facelift" during a 1995 lunch with her. Meanwhile, a W Magazine feature published after her 2016 death referenced her recuperation at Gloria Vanderbilt's apartment "after a partial facelift performed by a Park Avenue plastic surgeon."