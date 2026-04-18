Footage Of Ellen DeGeneres On Her UK Farm Paints A Lonely Picture Of Her Life Now

Once upon a time, Ellen DeGeneres was the queen of daytime talk shows, and she had a very impressive social circle that went with it. Sadly, after a series of controversial moments and troubling accusations about ill-treatment behind the scenes at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," a lot has changed — and while her move to the U.K. was tied to her dislike of Donald Trump rather than her show drama, there's no question she leads a very different life today.

DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, relocated to England in late 2024. The couple had purchased a home there already, but only decided to live there full-time after Trump's election victory. As DeGeneres shared in a 2025 interview with Richard Bacon, they're loving their new digs in the Cotswolds. "It's absolutely beautiful. We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture — everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life," she gushed (via BBC).

With their new surroundings came a major transformation for DeGeneres. Since the move, she's shared the odd video of herself doing household chores, such as mowing the lawn, or her and de Rossi hanging out in the English countryside with their animals. It certainly looks idyllic, but they're few and far between compared to DeGeneres' countless throwback videos of her hosting her show and hanging out with the LA A-list. On only rare occasions, she'll post photos with friends out and about in the U.K. To be sure, there's certainly no shame in the nostalgic posts (because who wouldn't repost hours and hours of content with some of the most famous faces in the world?), but it had us wondering if her newer reality is lonelier than the star is letting on.