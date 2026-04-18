Footage Of Ellen DeGeneres On Her UK Farm Paints A Lonely Picture Of Her Life Now
Once upon a time, Ellen DeGeneres was the queen of daytime talk shows, and she had a very impressive social circle that went with it. Sadly, after a series of controversial moments and troubling accusations about ill-treatment behind the scenes at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," a lot has changed — and while her move to the U.K. was tied to her dislike of Donald Trump rather than her show drama, there's no question she leads a very different life today.
DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, relocated to England in late 2024. The couple had purchased a home there already, but only decided to live there full-time after Trump's election victory. As DeGeneres shared in a 2025 interview with Richard Bacon, they're loving their new digs in the Cotswolds. "It's absolutely beautiful. We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture — everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life," she gushed (via BBC).
With their new surroundings came a major transformation for DeGeneres. Since the move, she's shared the odd video of herself doing household chores, such as mowing the lawn, or her and de Rossi hanging out in the English countryside with their animals. It certainly looks idyllic, but they're few and far between compared to DeGeneres' countless throwback videos of her hosting her show and hanging out with the LA A-list. On only rare occasions, she'll post photos with friends out and about in the U.K. To be sure, there's certainly no shame in the nostalgic posts (because who wouldn't repost hours and hours of content with some of the most famous faces in the world?), but it had us wondering if her newer reality is lonelier than the star is letting on.
Ellen DeGeneres admitted to being 'bored'
It's worth noting Ellen DeGeneres hasn't exactly denied the fact that there are aspects of her new life she's struggled to adjust to. In the same interview with Richard Bacon, she shared that she missed having her own show.
Talking about the possibility of talk show hosting again, DeGeneres mused it would be great for her to get back into something of the like. "I want to have fun, I want to do something. I do like my chickens but I'm a little bored," she admitted (via BBC). However, unfortunately for anyone hoping that meant she'd jump right back into "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" just on the other side of the pond, DeGeneres added that she wasn't sure if that kind of show still had any legs. "I mean, I wish it did, because I would do the same thing here. I would love to do that again, but I just feel like people are watching on their phones, or people aren't really paying attention as much to televisions, because we're so inundated [with] information and entertainment," she mused.
All that said, it does make sense that DeGeneres was keen for a reset after the workplace investigation drama. After all, at a Q&A during the "Ellen's Last Stand ... Up Tour" in early 2024, she did say she'd isolated herself after the fallout. "It took a long time for me to want to do anything again," she said (via The Guardian). DeGeneres also said she was upset with how things finished after so many happy years. "I love that show so much and I just hated that the last time people would see me is that way," she said. Well, fingers crossed that at some point, she does get her comeback, albeit in the Cotswolds.