We Photoshopped Dylan Dreyer As A Fox News Anchor & The Results Are Wild

Dylan Dreyer's fashion transformation on "Today" has been a joy to witness over the years. Although she joined the morning show as a meteorologist, she usually serves up her weather reports with a side of fashion. Of course, we're talking about her chic, trendy wardrobe, which she often pairs with her signature bob and daytime-worthy makeup, something Dreyer looks much different without.

While it's clear that Dreyer has found the aesthetic that she prefers, we thought it'd be fun to see what the media personality would look like if she hosted a very different TV show. Instead of appearing on a cheery morning show, what if Dreyer tried her hand as a Fox News anchor? To bring our vision to life, we reached out to Static Media's photo editor, who worked their magic on two separate photos of Dreyer — and the results are uncanny.

In the first shot, which you can see above, Dreyer's short bob has been replaced with much longer barrel curls combed away from her face. Her sunny shade of blonde is also gone, replaced by a slightly richer base interspersed with highlights throughout. Those two changes are enough to land her a seat at the Fox News table, where many of the female personalities flaunt similar aesthetics, but it's the thick, smokey eye — a favorite in MAGA land — that suggests she really could blend in at the right-wing news network. All she's missing is the cakey foundation of most MAGA stars.