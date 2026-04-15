We Photoshopped Dylan Dreyer As A Fox News Anchor & The Results Are Wild
Dylan Dreyer's fashion transformation on "Today" has been a joy to witness over the years. Although she joined the morning show as a meteorologist, she usually serves up her weather reports with a side of fashion. Of course, we're talking about her chic, trendy wardrobe, which she often pairs with her signature bob and daytime-worthy makeup, something Dreyer looks much different without.
While it's clear that Dreyer has found the aesthetic that she prefers, we thought it'd be fun to see what the media personality would look like if she hosted a very different TV show. Instead of appearing on a cheery morning show, what if Dreyer tried her hand as a Fox News anchor? To bring our vision to life, we reached out to Static Media's photo editor, who worked their magic on two separate photos of Dreyer — and the results are uncanny.
In the first shot, which you can see above, Dreyer's short bob has been replaced with much longer barrel curls combed away from her face. Her sunny shade of blonde is also gone, replaced by a slightly richer base interspersed with highlights throughout. Those two changes are enough to land her a seat at the Fox News table, where many of the female personalities flaunt similar aesthetics, but it's the thick, smokey eye — a favorite in MAGA land — that suggests she really could blend in at the right-wing news network. All she's missing is the cakey foundation of most MAGA stars.
Would Dylan Dreyer ever join Fox News?
If the first photo didn't convince you that Dylan Dreyer could become a Fox News anchor, that's okay. Allow us to tip the scale with our second mock-up of Dreyer. This photo features the meteorologist rocking a style similar to the first one, but with a couple of key differences.
The hair is slightly shorter this time, hanging just below her shoulders, and the parting is less pronounced, forcing the eye up to her wispy, side-swept bangs. The base color is also much darker, with subtle highlights sprinkled throughout — much like Fox News host Lisa Boothe. If you squint hard enough, Dreyer could actually be Boothe's stand-in.
That being said, Dreyer probably won't be joining Fox News anytime soon. Well, at least if she still feels the same way about her job at "Today" as she did when she was hired. "I've always watched NBC and I've only ever worked at NBC stations," she said in an interview for "Today" right before her first appearance in 2012. "This is a true dream come true," she said, adding, "I get to talk about weather which is my specialty, but I get to do it in such a fun way, trying new things, and meeting so many new people along the way!" If any of those feelings still remain, it's unlikely we'll be seeing the "Today" star on Fox tomorrow.