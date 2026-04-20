Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Photos That Make Their Age Gap Painfully Obvious

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have quite the scandalous age gap. While big age differences are nothing out of the ordinary in the celeb world, the "Euphoria" star and music executive's nearly 17-year gap has turned heads given the disparate stages they were at in their lives and careers when they started dating. Besides, their age gap looks painfully obvious, as photos of their outings show. For starters, they dress like they belong to generations twice removed. Braun's penchant for wearing baseball caps on the reg is very Gen X, while Sydney's embrace of the latest Gen Z trends puts that on blast.

In the November 2025 picture seen below, we clearly see that Sweeney and Braun have a considerable age difference. From a dressing standpoint, the actor opted for a winter-chic style that was all the hype that year. On the other hand, Justin Bieber's former manager wore a blue blazer paired with jeans and a cap that just screamed late Millennial. Then we have the actual age signs that set them apart. Sweeney has the skin of a 20-something-year-old, whereas Braun has graying hair and patchy stubble that gives away that he's in his mid-40s.

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These two pictures above were taken very shortly after the two met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in September 2025, where Sweeney's flirty behavior reportedly caused quite a stir. At that point, their romance was casual, but it looks to have gotten more serious into 2026. Whether the age gap will prove an obstacle is anyone's guess, but Sweeney is no stranger to age-gap relationships.