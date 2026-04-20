Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Photos That Make Their Age Gap Painfully Obvious
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have quite the scandalous age gap. While big age differences are nothing out of the ordinary in the celeb world, the "Euphoria" star and music executive's nearly 17-year gap has turned heads given the disparate stages they were at in their lives and careers when they started dating. Besides, their age gap looks painfully obvious, as photos of their outings show. For starters, they dress like they belong to generations twice removed. Braun's penchant for wearing baseball caps on the reg is very Gen X, while Sydney's embrace of the latest Gen Z trends puts that on blast.
In the November 2025 picture seen below, we clearly see that Sweeney and Braun have a considerable age difference. From a dressing standpoint, the actor opted for a winter-chic style that was all the hype that year. On the other hand, Justin Bieber's former manager wore a blue blazer paired with jeans and a cap that just screamed late Millennial. Then we have the actual age signs that set them apart. Sweeney has the skin of a 20-something-year-old, whereas Braun has graying hair and patchy stubble that gives away that he's in his mid-40s.
These two pictures above were taken very shortly after the two met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in September 2025, where Sweeney's flirty behavior reportedly caused quite a stir. At that point, their romance was casual, but it looks to have gotten more serious into 2026. Whether the age gap will prove an obstacle is anyone's guess, but Sweeney is no stranger to age-gap relationships.
Sydney Sweeney's ex-fiancé was also much older
Before meeting Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney was in a relationship with Jonathan Davino (seen above in 2018). The businessman, to whom she became engaged in 2022 before splitting in early 2025, was also several years older than her. Born on June 19, 1983, Davino was 14 years Sweeney's senior. Interestingly, Davino is almost exactly two years younger than Braun, whose birthday is June 18, 1981. Sweeney and Davino's age gap rubbed people the wrong way, even more so than her age difference with Braun.
That's because she was potentially still a teenager when she started dating Davino around 2017, when she was around 19 or 20. "It's so ick how much older he is than her (25 & 38), esp since they met in 2018," a Reddit user argued in a 2023 thread. Another commenter echoed the sentiment. "I wouldn't have cared much if they started dating if her age was 28 or something but she was like 19 so that's makes it creepy," the user noted. While Sweeney never addressed the backlash around her age difference with Davino, she showed dissatisfaction with the way the media handled her personal life.
"The White Lotus" actor argued that the interest in her relationship likely stemmed from her falling out of the norm of Hollywood. "I've been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age," she told Glamour U.K. in 2023. "What I've noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up, and then tear them down."