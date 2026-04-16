Sources Say Trump Sent Kristi Noem's MAGA Elite Status To The Gravel Pit

This year kicked off with raging resignation rumors about Kristi Noem's job as the Department of Homeland Security Secretary. President Donald Trump ultimately removed her from the position before she could quit, but at least the divisive politician didn't push her out of his administration altogether. The president announced on Truth Social that Noem would be taking on a new role, as the "Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida." Shortly after, social media was abuzz with jokes about whether Noem's new position came with any actual prestige, or whether it was even real, and now we have an answer.

According to the Daily Beast, the former South Dakota governor's new job is definitely a demotion from her role as the DHS Secretary, where she wielded immense power. They cited The Punch Up Substack, which claimed Trump only allowed Noem to transition to the new position because he didn't want her running for the Senate, where she could've been competition for his preferred pick, the incumbent South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds. "It was made up to keep her busy," one of their sources disclosed. However, Noem apparently started taking the position considerably more seriously than anyone intended. Unfortunately for her, there have been whispers that she'll soon be forced to pour all of her energy into a new job — outside of the administration. And that's far from the politician's only issue currently.