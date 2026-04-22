Ryan Seacrest Put His 'Cringe' Habit On Blast & It's No Wonder He's Single
Ryan Seacrest may be rich, famous, and conventionally attractive, but the TV host also has a cringey habit that could be keeping him from finding the love he seeks: winking. On April 1, 2026, Seacrest — who's still friends with his ex, Aubrey Paige, spent an entire segment of his "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" radio show discussing his off-putting habit with his co-hosts. "Ryan is such a winker," said co-host Tanya Rad. "I think I've gotten numb to your winking but ... it's so cringe," remarked his other co-host, Sisanie. As seen below, Seacrest then spent the next two minutes proving the women right by winking awkwardly at the camera (and it was no April Fools joke).
Seacrest's weird habit has seemingly even rubbed off on Sisanie, despite her disdain for the practice. The conversation then shifted to winking and how it could change the tone of a conversation. Seacrest asserted that "the wink means I did not do what I'm about to say." So, if someone winked when they said they were "not really" into someone, it meant they actually were. Ray then claimed "there's an innuendo with the wink, in my opinion." Although the multi-hyphenate disagreed at first, he came around, saying "it could" mean something naughty.
But Sisanie said it best: "I think winking is all bad and we need to all stop."
Ryan Seacrest has strict standards
Ryan Seacrest's winking habit may not be the only reason he hasn't been able to find love again. He also revealed he's quite picky about his Tinder matches during "On Air with Ryan Seacrest." While he, quite reasonably, wants his dates to be friendly and respectful of others, he also requires them to enjoy getting morning coffee together. But they can't drink too much or mix in too many additives, like milk. (No, we're not kidding.) "Green flag, black coffee drinker," he said (via Page Six). He also doesn't like when women have loud "hardcore" alarms on their phones. Taking too long to get ready — more than 27 minutes — is also a red flag. Given that Seacrest usually dates women much, much younger than himself, the "American Idol" host, born in 1974, might have a hard time finding a 20-something with such a structured personality.
Of course, there's someone for everyone, so Seacrest's better half is probably out there saying "hello" to strangers, drinking plain coffee, and getting their morning routine down to 26 minutes and 59 seconds at this very moment. She'll also need to want children because the child-free bachelor was warming up to the idea of parenthood before he broke up with Aubrey Paige in 2024. "I do want to have kids. But I haven't even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age," he told WSJ Magazine in December 2021 (via People). "I think in the last year, it's become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that.... I want to be available and present."