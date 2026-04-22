Ryan Seacrest Put His 'Cringe' Habit On Blast & It's No Wonder He's Single

Ryan Seacrest may be rich, famous, and conventionally attractive, but the TV host also has a cringey habit that could be keeping him from finding the love he seeks: winking. On April 1, 2026, Seacrest — who's still friends with his ex, Aubrey Paige, spent an entire segment of his "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" radio show discussing his off-putting habit with his co-hosts. "Ryan is such a winker," said co-host Tanya Rad. "I think I've gotten numb to your winking but ... it's so cringe," remarked his other co-host, Sisanie. As seen below, Seacrest then spent the next two minutes proving the women right by winking awkwardly at the camera (and it was no April Fools joke).

Seacrest's weird habit has seemingly even rubbed off on Sisanie, despite her disdain for the practice. The conversation then shifted to winking and how it could change the tone of a conversation. Seacrest asserted that "the wink means I did not do what I'm about to say." So, if someone winked when they said they were "not really" into someone, it meant they actually were. Ray then claimed "there's an innuendo with the wink, in my opinion." Although the multi-hyphenate disagreed at first, he came around, saying "it could" mean something naughty.

But Sisanie said it best: "I think winking is all bad and we need to all stop."