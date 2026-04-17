The Trump Ladies' Sisterhood Is Still So Wacky And Bettina's Bridal Bash Is Proof
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The bridal shower for Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, has put the famous family under the microscope once more. Over the weekend, the Palm Beach socialite hosted a lavish party to celebrate her upcoming nuptials, and the seating arrangement was interesting, to say the least. Photos shared on Anderson's Instagram Stories show that Ivanka Trump got the best seat in the house, right next to the bride-to-be, while her younger sister, Tiffany Trump, was relegated to a side table along with her mother, Marla Maples. Was this, perhaps, the model's way of signaling a closer relationship to Ivanka than Tiffany, or are we just reading too much into it? It's hard to say, but it did highlight the weird relationships between the Trump women.
First Lady Melania Trump apparently chose to sit out the bridal shower for reasons unknown. Despite her absence, a source who spoke to People enthused that the event was a huge success. "The shower was gorgeous," they gushed. "The event was held mostly inside and was lovely but there were guests hanging outside some of the time." It's similar to when Melania used her son Barron Trump as a slick excuse for ditching Tiffany's baby shower.
A source close to the former model reasoned that, "She has her own schedule, even on weekends," per People. Additionally, one eagle-eyed netizen noticed that Don Jr.'s 18-year-old daughter, Kai Trump, whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, wasn't present either. Even Erika Kirk made the cut for Anderson's bridal shower — although, she too, received the Tiffany treatment and got put in the nosebleed section. Seriously, are the Trump ladies okay?
Inside the strange relationship dynamics among the Trump women
The rumored rift between Ivanka Trump and her stepmother, Melania Trump, has long been a hot topic of discussion. According to Katie Rogers' book "American Woman," the two women were caught in a "power struggle" ever since President Donald Trump's first term. "Melania and Ivanka do not get along — not at all," an insider confirmed in an interview for gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Substack "Naughty But Nice," after Donald's eldest daughter didn't show up to the 2026 premiere of Melania's self-titled documentary. They added, "There's real tension, and Melania made it clear she didn't want Ivanka anywhere near this film." As for Ivanka and Tiffany, the sisters fortunately do seem to be very close despite rumors that Donald has always considered Ivanka his "favorite" daughter.
Obviously, that could lead to jealousy and sibling rivalry, especially since the two women had such different upbringings. Growing up, a source told People that, "Tiffany didn't get to be as intimately involved with the family dynamic as Ivanka, Eric and Donnie Jr." As such, "She's always been somewhat independent of the whole family." However, Tiffany has reportedly always been fond of Ivanka and even saw her as a role model. Despite the supposed tension, Bettina Anderson seems thrilled about marrying into the Trump family. "Still soaking in how beautiful and special Sunday was," she wrote alongside pictures from her bridal shower on Instagram.
The carousel included snapshots of the blushing bride-to-be with her future sisters-in-law Ivanka, Tiffany, and Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump. There was also, notably, a separate photo of Anderson posing just with Tiffany. "To be surrounded by so many women I love and admire, and feel so grateful to have in my corner, meant more than I can say," she shared.