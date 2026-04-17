The Trump Ladies' Sisterhood Is Still So Wacky And Bettina's Bridal Bash Is Proof

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The bridal shower for Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, has put the famous family under the microscope once more. Over the weekend, the Palm Beach socialite hosted a lavish party to celebrate her upcoming nuptials, and the seating arrangement was interesting, to say the least. Photos shared on Anderson's Instagram Stories show that Ivanka Trump got the best seat in the house, right next to the bride-to-be, while her younger sister, Tiffany Trump, was relegated to a side table along with her mother, Marla Maples. Was this, perhaps, the model's way of signaling a closer relationship to Ivanka than Tiffany, or are we just reading too much into it? It's hard to say, but it did highlight the weird relationships between the Trump women.

bettina_anderson/Instagram

First Lady Melania Trump apparently chose to sit out the bridal shower for reasons unknown. Despite her absence, a source who spoke to People enthused that the event was a huge success. "The shower was gorgeous," they gushed. "The event was held mostly inside and was lovely but there were guests hanging outside some of the time." It's similar to when Melania used her son Barron Trump as a slick excuse for ditching Tiffany's baby shower.

A source close to the former model reasoned that, "She has her own schedule, even on weekends," per People. Additionally, one eagle-eyed netizen noticed that Don Jr.'s 18-year-old daughter, Kai Trump, whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, wasn't present either. Even Erika Kirk made the cut for Anderson's bridal shower — although, she too, received the Tiffany treatment and got put in the nosebleed section. Seriously, are the Trump ladies okay?