The Weird Relationships Between The Trump Women Explained

Like her brothers Eric and Donald Jr., Ivanka Trump was already well into adulthood when their father walked down the aisle for a third time. So, it stands to reason that Melania Trump has never felt the need to fulfill a parental role, as she explained in her self-titled 2024 memoir.

"Stepping into a marriage with Donald, I found myself navigating the intricate dynamics of his big family," she wrote (via Variety). "It demanded flexibility and openness, but each moment was a chance to connect, learn, and grow in this new environment." The First Lady went on to reveal that love and respect have always been at the forefront of her relationships with Donald Trump's offspring. "I recognize their individuality, understanding that, as their stepmother, my role is not to replace their mothers but to nurture a supportive and amicable connection."

Melania, who's said to have changed forever after getting wed to Donald, made a similar point during an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2016, the same year her husband ascended to the White House. "They are grown-up," she said of her stepchildren. "I don't see myself as their mother. I am their friend, and I'm here when they need me."