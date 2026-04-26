Savannah Guthrie Was Never The Same After Her Mark Orchard Divorce

Savannah Guthrie has been with her now-husband, Michael Feldman, since 2009, a year that was marked by opposites. On the one hand, she met her match; on the other, she had just gone through a painful divorce that forever changed her. Her marriage to fellow journalist Mark Orchard ended in January 2009, four years after they met while covering the Michael Jackson trial in 2005. When Guthrie's first marriage started to collapse, she had just snagged a coveted NBC News job as a White House correspondent, adding another layer to the complicated dynamics.

Working to achieve her career goals while navigating a divorce marked what she deemed to be the hardest time of her life. "[I was] trying really hard to make my way and make my little dream come true while other dreams were falling apart. And it made me have to really dig deep, and I felt like a failure," she told Hoda Kotb in a January 2026 episode of "Joy 101." Her conversation with her fellow "Today" co-host was among the few times she discussed her split from Orchard.

In 2025, she noted she avoided discussing the matter altogether. "It was horrible and sad, and it broke my heart, and it took me years to recover," she said on Monica Lewinsky's "Reclaiming" podcast. Guthrie had to lean into her faith to get through that time. Guthrie learned an important lesson. "I was definitely a failure. And I really felt loved and carried by God, and that was such an important, integral moment of life," she shared on "Joy 101." Guthrie has moved on, but she has the scars.