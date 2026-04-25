Justin Trudeau's Reputation Has Crumbled Before Our Eyes

Justin Trudeau found himself in hot water in 2017 thanks to his choice of vacation spot in the Bahamas. Shortly after Christmas 2016, the Prime Minister took up an invitation to spend some downtime on a private island owned by Shi'a Islam leader, the Aga Khan, having also allowed his family to do the same nine months previously. And Canada's ethical watchdog ruled that by doing so, he was guilty of a conflict of interest.

Trudeau insisted that there was nothing untoward about the trips with the Aga Khan, being a longtime friend of the family. The politician had known the man born as Prince Shah Karim Al Husseini for most of his life. In fact, he'd even helped to carry the coffin at his dad, Pierre Trudeau's, funeral. However, Mary Dawson, the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, argued that they could still be construed as a bargaining tool for the lobbying of the Aga Khan Foundation Canada.

Trudeau, who was also accused of being tone deaf by his political rivals for vacationing at such an exclusive location, didn't dispute the findings and vowed to be more transparent with his travels in the future. "I take full responsibility for it," he said (via The Guardian). "We need to make sure that the office of the prime minister is without reproach." Here's a look at several other things you might not know about Trudeau.