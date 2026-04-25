Justin Trudeau's Reputation Has Crumbled Before Our Eyes
It's hard to remember now, but Justin Trudeau was once seen as the golden boy of Canadian politics. In 2015, just two years after being appointed as their leader, he guided the Liberal Party from third place to federal election victory with the highest seat increase in the country's history. And he initially came good on his promise to spark a new form of progressivism he dubbed "Sunny Ways," improving the cabinet's gender equality, imposing a tax on national carbon emissions, and making recreational cannabis entirely legal.
However, over the course of his first term, Trudeau's popularity began to wane, and by the time he vacated his seat in 2025, the general consensus was that the son of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau had outstayed his welcome. So where did things go wrong for the teacher-turned-politician? From disputes over ethics and disastrous overseas trips to House of Commons run-ins and hypocrisy allegations, here's a look at how his reputation crumbled before our very eyes.
Trudeau broke conflict-of-interest rules
Justin Trudeau found himself in hot water in 2017 thanks to his choice of vacation spot in the Bahamas. Shortly after Christmas 2016, the Prime Minister took up an invitation to spend some downtime on a private island owned by Shi'a Islam leader, the Aga Khan, having also allowed his family to do the same nine months previously. And Canada's ethical watchdog ruled that by doing so, he was guilty of a conflict of interest.
Trudeau insisted that there was nothing untoward about the trips with the Aga Khan, being a longtime friend of the family. The politician had known the man born as Prince Shah Karim Al Husseini for most of his life. In fact, he'd even helped to carry the coffin at his dad, Pierre Trudeau's, funeral. However, Mary Dawson, the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, argued that they could still be construed as a bargaining tool for the lobbying of the Aga Khan Foundation Canada.
Trudeau, who was also accused of being tone deaf by his political rivals for vacationing at such an exclusive location, didn't dispute the findings and vowed to be more transparent with his travels in the future. "I take full responsibility for it," he said (via The Guardian). "We need to make sure that the office of the prime minister is without reproach." Here's a look at several other things you might not know about Trudeau.
He made a disastrous trip to India
It seems fair to say that Justin Trudeau's first trip to India in an official capacity didn't exactly run smoothly. The politician was essentially snubbed the moment his flight touched down, with his counterpart Narendra Modi deciding to send a junior minister to greet him instead of showing up himself. And things only went downhill from there.
For example, Trudeau attended a dinner at the Canadian High Commissioner's New Delhi residence, which had initially courted Jaspal Atwal, a Sikh separatist found guilty in the 1980s of trying to kill a Punjab minister in Canada. Although the convict's invitation was eventually rescinded, the fact that the pair came so close to sharing a meal together sparked several controversial theories.
Trudeau himself appeared to subscribe to one of them following his return to Canada. When asked in parliament whether he believed the Indian government had tried to humiliate him with the near miss, as an anonymous insider had told the press, he replied (via CNN), "When one of our top diplomats and security officials says something to Canadians, it is because they know it to be true." Understandably, this comment didn't go down too well with Indian officials. The country's Ministry of External Affairs argued that they were totally innocent of any wrongdoing, adding, "Any suggestion to the contrary is baseless and unacceptable."
Trudeau was accused of groping a reporter
In the summer of 2000, a 28-year-old Justin Trudeau received some unwanted press attention thanks to his conduct at a charity music festival in British Columbia. Local publication the Creston Valley Advance claimed that one of its female journalists had been groped by the then-high school teacher at the fundraising event for avalanche safety.
Trudeau, whose brother Michael had died two years earlier in an avalanche, allegedly later apologized to the woman in question, arguing (via The Guardian), "If I had known you were reporting for a national paper, I never would have been so forward." The politician didn't exactly cover himself in glory when the story resurfaced 18 years later, either. He initially claimed that he couldn't remember any interactions that could be described as negative. But after further reflection, he acknowledged the incident just a day later.
"I do not feel that I acted inappropriately in any way," Trudeau told the press. "But I respect the fact that someone else might have experienced that differently ... I don't want to speak for her, I don't want to presume how she feels now. I'm responsible for my side of the interaction, which certainly — as I said — I don't feel was in any way untoward." The then-Liberal Party leader also revealed that neither he nor any members of his circle had tried to reconnect with the woman in question, adding, "We don't think that would be appropriate at all."
He elbowed a female lawmaker
Justin Trudeau felt compelled to make no fewer than three separate apologies in 2016 following a chaotic House of Commons session, which started to resemble a WWE Royal Rumble. The trouble started during a parliamentary vote on a new motion relating to legislation on assisted suicide when a handful of MPs from the New Democrat party circled around Gordon Brown of the Conservatives, appearing to restrict his ability to move.
Trudeau then decided to wade in, barking (via The Guardian) "get the f*** out of the way" to the offending MPs before physically pulling Brown away from the group. Unfortunately for the McGill University graduate, he accidentally elbowed Ruth Ellen Brosseau, a New Democrat, during this act of frustration. "What kind of man elbows a woman," her party's leader, Tom Mulcair, angrily shouted. "It's pathetic! You're pathetic!"
"No amount of escalation or mood in this house justifies my behavior last night," Trudeau later said in his first apologetic statement. "I made a mistake, I regret it, I'm looking to make amends. I accept full responsibility for my poor choices last night and I ask for Canadians' understanding and forgiveness." While some leapt to his defense, others demanded an inquiry with Rona Ambrose, the opposition leader, remarking, "No one should ever have to deal with this kind of behavior in any workplace ... He should be ashamed of his actions."
Trudeau was shown to have worn blackface
Justin Trudeau's circa-Y2K past also came back to bite him in 2019 when several damaging throwback photos found their way into Time magazine. The snaps in question were taken at a gala with the theme of Arabian Nights, which may give you a clue to the scandal that erupted. Yes, Canada's prime minister at the time had once headed out in public in full-blown brownface.
Trudeau, who'd been teaching at West Point Grey Academy at the time, subsequently offered an apology for his problematic behavior, acknowledging to the press (via BBC News), "I shouldn't have done it. I should have known better. It was something that I didn't think was racist at the time, but now I recognize it was something racist to do." Unfortunately for the politician, this wasn't the only such example.
Indeed, Trudeau also confessed to wearing blackface during a rendition of Jamaican folk number "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" at a high school talent contest. And when another clip of him from the early '90s doing the same also resurfaced, the Liberal Party leader had to admit that he couldn't actually recall exactly how many times he'd engaged in such offensive conduct.
He got caught up in an ethics scandal
Two years after getting into trouble for accepting an invitation to the Aga Khan's private island, Justin Trudeau found himself at the center of another ethical scandal due to how he tackled an inquiry into corruption. Indeed, the federal ethics czar ruled that by allegedly trying to persuade Jody Wilson-Raybould, a former attorney general and justice minister, to avoid taking an engineering company accused of bribery to trial, he was effectively violating conflict of interest regulations.
Trudeau had reportedly told Wilson-Raybould that court action would result in a significant loss of employment for Canadian citizens, and ultimately their votes in subsequent elections. The firm in question, SNC-Lavalin, had allegedly used kickbacks to secure contracts in Libya while Muammar Gaddafi was still in power and had already been charged with several offences said to have occurred over a 14-year period.
Andrew Scheer, the leader of the Federal Conservatives, called out the prime minister for apparently abusing his position, writing on Facebook, "Justin Trudeau said he would be accountable and ethical –instead he used the power of his office to reward his supporters and punish his critics." Trudeau himself claimed that his party had the national economy in mind, but acknowledged (via BBC News), "We recognize the way this happened shouldn't have happened."
Trudeau was labeled a hypocrite over the environment
Justin Trudeau had repeatedly staked the claim that his Liberal Party was more interested in protecting the environment than any of its rivals. So, he inevitably faced accusations of hypocrisy in 2019 when it was revealed that his reelection campaign was using not just one but two Boeing planes, one for the prime minister, members of his staff, and the press, and one for all their cargo.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was particularly vocal about the matter, pointing out in a release (via CBC) that this carbon-intensive mode of transport was plainly at odds with a government renowned for "marching in climate strikes, lecturing everybody else on lowering emissions, and imposing a carbon tax on hard-working Canadians."
In response, the Liberals pointed out that unlike Scheer's single plane-using party, they'd offset their carbon footprint, with Trudeau also telling journalists (via BBC News), "What we're seeing here from the Conservatives is a classic and desperate attempt to distract that they have zero respect for the environment." The former teacher also added fuel to the fire with his support for Trans Mountain, a $4.5 billion project designed to significantly increase the capacity of the existing oil pipeline running from Alberta to British Columbia that activists believe would have a hugely negative impact on the affected areas. He was also later heavily criticized for using a cup made out of plastic at Coachella 2026, while joining the list of worst-dressed celebs at the event as well.
He failed to win back his party's majority
Although Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party remained in power following their victory in Canada's 2019 election, their popularity appeared to have plummeted in the four years since their last win. Having only secured 157 seats, 13 fewer than the tally needed for a majority, the government had ultimately been demoted to a minority.
Trudeau put on a positive front following the underwhelming results, tweeting, "Thank you, Canada, for putting your trust in our team and for having faith in us to move this country in the right direction. Regardless of how you cast your vote, our team will work hard for all Canadians." And even the ever-weird Donald Trump, not exactly the prime minister's number one fan, offered his congratulations after the Liberals saw off a resurgent Conservatives as well as the New Democratic Party and the Bloc Québécois.
But many experts argued that Trudeau, who'd faced scandals over everything from environmental hypocrisy to donning blackface during his reelection campaign — and his team would face a much rougher ride second time around." The University of British Columbia's political scientist, David Moscrop, told The Guardian, "Some of [the result] is a backlash against Liberal arrogance and entitlements. The Liberals set the bar so high they're bound to run into it."
Trudeau mocked an Indigenous protester
Justin Trudeau didn't exactly cover himself in glory with his unsympathetic, and some would say, snarky response to an Indigenous activist voicing her concerns at a 2019 fundraiser for the Liberal Party. The protester gatecrashed a speech by the prime minister to express her fury and frustration at the contaminated drinking water her community had suffered over the past half-century. And the politician's response (via Fox News) as she was manhandled out of the building? "Thank you very much for your donation tonight, I really appreciate it."
Trudeau was raked over the coals by the press for offering such a glib comeback, particularly for the fact that he'd ignored her calls for compensation while holding court in a luxury hotel. "Just another telling episode about how he really doesn't care about Indigenous Rights and people," New Democratic Party MP Romeo Saganash tweeted. "It isn't arrogance or a renewed relationship, this is a huge 'We Lied To You Again!'" But to his credit, the former teacher quickly acknowledged that he was in the wrong.
"From time to time I'm in situations where people are expressing concerns," Trudeau began his expression of remorse (via The Guardian). "I always try to be respectful [but] I didn't do that last night. I lacked respect towards them and I apologize for that." He also confirmed that the protester would get every cent back from the $1,500 she spent to attend the event.
He lost one of his closest allies
Justin Trudeau suffered a major setback in December 2024 when Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister and long-time ally, decided to hand in her resignation. And she publicly stated that his refusal to push back against Donald Trump was a significant factor.
"Our country today faces a grave challenge," Freeland wrote in an official press statement (via CBC). "The incoming administration in the United States is pursuing a policy of aggressive economic nationalism, including a threat of 25% tariffs." The politician, who also served as minister of finance, went on to argue that Canada desperately needed to prepare for a financial war and advised her former boss to ignore any gimmicks that may lose the trust of the general public.
"That means working in good faith and humility with the Premiers of the provinces and territories of our great and diverse country, and building a true Team Canada response," she continued. Freeland, who quit her position on the same day she was expected to unveil the government's new economic plan, was tipped as a potential successor to Trudeau. And her departure was deemed another nail in the coffin for the prime minister's reign.
Trudeau overstayed his welcome
In January 2025, just over nine years after he was first elected to Canada's top office, Justin Trudeau announced he would be stepping down from his position as both prime minister and Liberal Party leader. For many critics, it was a development that had been long overdue.
Thanks to various scandals, a loss of confidence in his abilities from the general public, and the departure of various high-profile cabinet members, Trudeau's role had become untenable over the previous 12 months. But much to voters' and even his own party's frustrations, the former teacher clung to office for as long as he could.
"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," Trudeau finally acknowledged in a speech (via Financial Times) delivered outside his official residence of Rideau Cottage. He vowed to stay on as prime minister until a new one was appointed, which occurred two months later when Mark Carney enjoyed a landslide win in the Liberal Party leadership election.
He made a cringeworthy appearance at Coachella
Justin Trudeau became every tabloid editor's dream in 2025 when he started dating a public figure completely outside the realm of Canadian politics: chart-topping pop superstar, one-time Taylor Swift nemesis, and occasional astronaut, Katy Perry. And just a month after making things Instagram official, the unlikely couple, whose relationship has been the subject of a salacious rumor, headed to every influencer's favorite music festival, Coachella.
If their intention was to boost their credibility, however, then the weekend date well and truly backfired. Trudeau (who had a hush-hush age gap with his ex-wife Sophie Gregoire), in particular, was widely mocked for everything from his dressed-down attire to his use of a plastic cup at the event. "This man went back to being a teenager the minute he lost his job!" noted one X user. "LOL!! What a try-hard!" commented another.
And it wasn't just the general public that contributed to the pile-on, either. The Guardian columnist Emma Brockes also put the boot in, describing his outfit as "scruffy jeans, white T-shirt, and a baseball cap worn backwards in what looks to me like a definite reach for a modern-day JFK Jr. vibe (good luck with that, Trudeau!)," while also questioning whether he was experiencing a midlife crisis.