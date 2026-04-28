7 Times Erika Kirk's Eyebrow Blindness Was Caught On Camera (Check The Mirror, Girl!)

Erika Kirk, who transitioned into life in the right-wing political spotlight following the death of her husband, the controversial Charlie Kirk, is usually ready for the camera with full makeup when she's at any event or appearance. She seems to put a lot of effort and thought into her makeup and outfits — and there's nothing wrong with that — but her eyebrows are a sore spot for the mother of two.

Erika doesn't always go for the same style when she does her brows, but she just can't seem to ever get them right. Whether it's a heavy-handed dark makeup style or oddly shaped and angled brows, she's tried it all. Add to that her intense eye makeup, which has become her signature look, and Erika has garnered quite a bit of attention online. Nonetheless, she seems content to keep going with her style as it is. However, netizens can't help but point out the many moments when her makeup was a major miss — and it happens quite a bit. All in all, Erika's eyebrow blindness is hard to deny after seeing her in these snaps.