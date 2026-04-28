Pete Hegseth's Wife Jennifer Dressed For A Hamptons Party At The 2018 Easter Egg Roll

The outfit that Pete Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Hegseth, wore to the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll was wildly off theme. The annual event, which turns the White House into a hub for Easter festivities, doesn't actually have an official dress code. However, the spring weather gives attendees the chance to peel off some of their winter layers, and embrace warmer color palettes. As an outdoor event, attendees are also inclined to wear comfortable clothes they can move around in. Jennifer, however, seems to have missed that memo when she picked out her outfit during Donald Trump's first presidential term.

As you can see, the wife of the former Fox News personality, and current secretary of war, attended the Egg Roll wearing an icy cold number. The base of her look was a skin-tight white dress, which stopped mid-thigh. She paired the dress with a long white coat, adorned with large, black buttons. Overall, the ensemble wasn't necessarily a fashion don't, but it definitely would've been better suited for a party in the Hamptons. Jennifer Hegseth's misstep was especially glaring next to her children, who were dressed in shades more fitting for spring.