Pete Hegseth's Wife Jennifer Dressed For A Hamptons Party At The 2018 Easter Egg Roll
The outfit that Pete Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Hegseth, wore to the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll was wildly off theme. The annual event, which turns the White House into a hub for Easter festivities, doesn't actually have an official dress code. However, the spring weather gives attendees the chance to peel off some of their winter layers, and embrace warmer color palettes. As an outdoor event, attendees are also inclined to wear comfortable clothes they can move around in. Jennifer, however, seems to have missed that memo when she picked out her outfit during Donald Trump's first presidential term.
As you can see, the wife of the former Fox News personality, and current secretary of war, attended the Egg Roll wearing an icy cold number. The base of her look was a skin-tight white dress, which stopped mid-thigh. She paired the dress with a long white coat, adorned with large, black buttons. Overall, the ensemble wasn't necessarily a fashion don't, but it definitely would've been better suited for a party in the Hamptons. Jennifer Hegseth's misstep was especially glaring next to her children, who were dressed in shades more fitting for spring.
What did Jennifer Hegseth wear to the 2026 Easter Egg Roll?
Jennifer Hegseth's 2018 Easter Egg Roll look wasn't a fluke, as she often overdresses. Most recently, Jennifer stuck out like a sore thumb at the 2026 Easter Egg Roll. While her fellow attendees frolicked around the White House grounds searching for Easter eggs, Jennifer showed up wearing another dress-and-coat combo that seemed ill-suited for the day. She paired a white dress with an oversized pink coat, adorned with decorative silver buttons. While the coat's pastel pink color was definitely a spring-friendly shade, it made 2018's outfit seem even more casual in comparison.
Speaking of overdressing, Jennifer, who often engages in cringey PDA with her husband, Pete Hegseth, made another fashion faux pas when the couple attended a state dinner at the White House in November 2025. At this event, she she wore a green, off-the-shoulder dress decorated with multi-colored metallic patterns. The dress was a lot on its own, but it was her accessories — a large, oversized fur coat and a clutch bag, which read "We The People" — that really pushed her onto the state dinner's worst-dressed list. You know, if that had been a thing (and it should've).