Pete Hegseth And His Wife Jennifer's PDA Moments Feel So Performative
This article includes discussion of sexual assault allegations.
Nothing says "hopelessly in love" quite like relationship timelines overlapping and cheating so much that your own mother puts you on blast. As such, it may come as a shock that we aren't buying Jennifer and Pete Hegseth's eyes-wide, touchy-feely PDA moments. JK, we know you've been thinking it, too. ICYMI, their MAGA marriage has been dogged by cheating rumors right from the get-go. In fact, Pete Hegseth was still married to second wife Samantha Deering when he and Jennifer had their first child together. Not long after that baby was born, he was also accused of sexual assault by another woman. Pete has denied assaulting anyone, but copped to being a "serial cheater" on "The Megyn Kelly Show."
Despite that admission, in the years that followed there were countless pics of Jennifer gazing adoringly at her mans. Post-engagement smooches, playful birthday cuddles in a mud bath, kisses on the red carpet of the "Melania" premiere, it's all right there on the 'gram. But no matter how much Jennifer's facial expression tries to convey that she's a fairytale princess living out her dream with her knight in shining armor, we just don't buy it. We're not the only ones who feel like their loved-up poses are performative, either.
In response to a photo dump from the November 2025 state dinner, which Jennifer described in the caption as a long overdue "date night," one Instagram user declared, "Oh he is SO cheating on you." Similarly, in response to a snap of Jennifer making a speech at the Pentagon's Christmas tea party (and again, gazing lovingly at her husband), another Instagram user chirped, "She's there to make sure he isn't hitting on any of the other women that showed up."
Insiders claim that Jennifer Hegseth trails her husband everywhere he goes
The Instagram user joking that Jennifer Hegseth's presence at the Pentagon had something to do with her husband's wandering eye might not be entirely off the mark. After all, if certain sources are to be believed, Jennifer has taken Pete Hegseth's fidelity into her own hands. As an insider dished to the Daily Mail, in April 2025, she often accompanies him to work (which might explain those high-level meetings Jennifer made headlines for attending). Sources also described her as a "human leash." Another added that Jennifer specifically requested the Pentagon's comms team highlight his family. That wasn't just for the sake of the Hegseths' marriage, though.
As one insider explained, "I'm sure she's worried about his infidelity and drinking, but she's also involved in the shaping of his public image. She's like his parole officer and PR agent all at once." What better way to send a message to the world that your marriage is ironclad than by behaving like lovesick puppies any time a camera appears? We will give them some credit, because a body language expert told Nicki Swift that the Hegseths look like they're in sync when photographed together. However, with Jennifer previously working as a producer for Fox News, it's safe to say she knows a thing or two about optics. That, coupled with the Daily Mail's sources claiming she's specifically trying to make Pete look like a family man, and it's screaming performative.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).