Pete Hegseth And His Wife Jennifer's PDA Moments Feel So Performative

This article includes discussion of sexual assault allegations.

Nothing says "hopelessly in love" quite like relationship timelines overlapping and cheating so much that your own mother puts you on blast. As such, it may come as a shock that we aren't buying Jennifer and Pete Hegseth's eyes-wide, touchy-feely PDA moments. JK, we know you've been thinking it, too. ICYMI, their MAGA marriage has been dogged by cheating rumors right from the get-go. In fact, Pete Hegseth was still married to second wife Samantha Deering when he and Jennifer had their first child together. Not long after that baby was born, he was also accused of sexual assault by another woman. Pete has denied assaulting anyone, but copped to being a "serial cheater" on "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Despite that admission, in the years that followed there were countless pics of Jennifer gazing adoringly at her mans. Post-engagement smooches, playful birthday cuddles in a mud bath, kisses on the red carpet of the "Melania" premiere, it's all right there on the 'gram. But no matter how much Jennifer's facial expression tries to convey that she's a fairytale princess living out her dream with her knight in shining armor, we just don't buy it. We're not the only ones who feel like their loved-up poses are performative, either.

In response to a photo dump from the November 2025 state dinner, which Jennifer described in the caption as a long overdue "date night," one Instagram user declared, "Oh he is SO cheating on you." Similarly, in response to a snap of Jennifer making a speech at the Pentagon's Christmas tea party (and again, gazing lovingly at her husband), another Instagram user chirped, "She's there to make sure he isn't hitting on any of the other women that showed up."