How The Ladies Of MAGA Really Feel About Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk's husband, Charlie Kirk, a prominent Trump supporter and Republican activist, was assassinated in September 2025. Erika's brush with tragedy sparked sympathy spanning the entire political spectrum, but her actions in the months following prompted people to question how she was grieving. Whether analyzing her ostentatious fashion or near-constant media presence, her name often inspires debate from those who feel her behavior is atypical for a widow. And it's not just the left. For example, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has defended Erika against criticism and also stated that questioning the narrative surrounding Charlie's murder — something Erika has condemned — is par for the course.

However, Erika has also received a lot of blanket support from MAGA land, especially from her fellow women. Host Lara Trump, who's married to Donald Trump's second-oldest son, Eric Trump, called for people to stop spreading conspiracies about Erika — particularly the theories that she orchestrated Charlie's demise. "I think some of the things that have been said about [Erika Kirk] are just horrific," she said on her "The Right View" podcast, adding, "And I apologized to her for just all of the straight garbage that she has had to deal with." She continued, "I cannot believe that there are people out there who try to come up with some crazy concocted way that she had some hand in her husband's cold-blooded murder. I think it's disgusting."

But Lara isn't the only MAGA lady who has supported Erika.