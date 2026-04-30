How The Ladies Of MAGA Really Feel About Erika Kirk
Erika Kirk's husband, Charlie Kirk, a prominent Trump supporter and Republican activist, was assassinated in September 2025. Erika's brush with tragedy sparked sympathy spanning the entire political spectrum, but her actions in the months following prompted people to question how she was grieving. Whether analyzing her ostentatious fashion or near-constant media presence, her name often inspires debate from those who feel her behavior is atypical for a widow. And it's not just the left. For example, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has defended Erika against criticism and also stated that questioning the narrative surrounding Charlie's murder — something Erika has condemned — is par for the course.
However, Erika has also received a lot of blanket support from MAGA land, especially from her fellow women. Host Lara Trump, who's married to Donald Trump's second-oldest son, Eric Trump, called for people to stop spreading conspiracies about Erika — particularly the theories that she orchestrated Charlie's demise. "I think some of the things that have been said about [Erika Kirk] are just horrific," she said on her "The Right View" podcast, adding, "And I apologized to her for just all of the straight garbage that she has had to deal with." She continued, "I cannot believe that there are people out there who try to come up with some crazy concocted way that she had some hand in her husband's cold-blooded murder. I think it's disgusting."
But Lara isn't the only MAGA lady who has supported Erika.
What Melania Trump has said about Erika Kirk
First lady Melania Trump may not be nearly as opinionated as her husband, President Donald Trump, but she speaks up about things she feels strongly about. And Erika Kirk once made her list. Following Charlie Kirk's death, Melania took to X to shower Erika and her kids with encouragement. "Charlie's children will be raised with stories instead of memories, photographs instead of laughter, and silence where their father's voice should have echoed," she wrote. "Charlie Kirk's life should serve as a symbolic reminder that compassionate awareness elevates family, love, and country," she continued.
Kathryn Limbaugh, the wife of the late Rush Limbaugh, a Republican host, has also expressed support for Erika. In April 2026, Kathryn spoke at a Turning Point Action conference and shared a few words of support for Erika. "Not only is she raising a young family in a way she didn't dream of, she's continuing Charlie's mission and bringing many young students along with her," she said. "Anyone who criticizes Erika for how she grieves or how she moves forward should pause and think for a minute about the humanity of that." She went on to say that, although many people claim to have compassion, they move from a judgmental place.
Kathryn concluded her speech by lavishing Erika with compliments, claiming that Charlie married a "strong, smart, beautiful soul."