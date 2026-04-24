Caitlin Clark's Beauty Evolution Is Turning Heads

As an athlete, there's obviously more to Caitlin Clark than what she looks like without makeup, but that hasn't stopped fans and detractors alike from noticing the subtle tweaks to her glam as of late. The consensus? Clark looks completely stunning. Now, when we say "subtle," we really mean it. To borrow from the iconic Jools Lebron, Clark isn't going to the basketball court with a green cut crease. However, the super natural, glow-y glam she sported at the April 2026 Indiana Fever Media Day got a ton of attention all the same. Clark's complexion was tanned, her cheeks given some subtle blush and highlighter, and she even wore shimmering eyeshadow. And, although she didn't directly shout it out, some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, wondered whether the pro athlete may have been using fellow WNBA star Lexie Hull's makeup brand, Forta.

Caitlin Clark flips the script, asks to take a photo of more than 33 media members following her press conference on Fever media day pic.twitter.com/RAIZzJk2l3 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) April 22, 2026

"Noticed she wears makeup now is it Lexi's brand?" one such commenter inquired. Another user pointed out that Forta is made specifically for athletes, and that Hull previously confirmed Clark had agreed to wear it. Sure enough, in an interview with Overtime WBB, the WNBA star did quip that she would be doing Clark's glam at some point, though possibly not for a game. Well, a media day certainly would qualify there, and whether or not she did have anything to do with it, fans were impressed. As one X user gushed, "She did so well too omg she looks gorgeous." They also noted that the basketball player's glam was just as great in the months leading up to the press day too. "She looked awesome in off season gigs," one fan wrote, adding that they wouldn't be surprised if she'd worked with a professional. Either way, they adored Clark's new look.