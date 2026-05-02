Chelsea Clinton's Snooty Demand For Dad Bill Before Her Lavish Wedding

Former President Bill Clinton sounded like a typical father when discussing his daughter Chelsea's wedding to Marc Mezvinsky. "I'm just supposed to walk her down the aisle and pay the bills," he explained about his role in the wedding when speaking to HuffPost in April 2010. However, his only child tasked him with one extra snooty demand before her big day: slimming down. "You know, she told me the other day, she said, 'Dad the only thing you gotta do is walk me down the aisle and you need to look good,'" Bill said in comments at a fiscal summit in May 2010 (via New York Post). She then clarified that she wanted him to lose about 15 pounds.

Although Bill could've easily been annoyed by Chelsea's brief transformation into a bridezilla, he honored her request. Not only had he already dropped about half of the intended weight by the time he'd commented, he went on to lose a few extra pounds. According to comments he made to CBS News, he was 20 pounds lighter (and three million dollars poorer) when Chelsea tied the knot with Mezvinsky during their wedding at the Astor Courts estate in Rhinebeck, N.Y. on July 31.