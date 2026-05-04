Dave Chappelle's Reputation Has Taken Some Hits Thanks To These Controversies
Dave Chappelle is a name that either brings people a lot of joy or a lot of ire, depending on who you're talking to. A well-established actor and comedian, the Hollywood star might have plenty of accomplishments, but he also has plenty of controversies. So, just how badly have these controversies damaged his reputation?
Chappelle started his career by jumping into acting in the 1990s, earning his first credited role in the beloved comedy film "Robin Hood: Men in Tights." Around the same time, he started grinding in order to establish himself as a rising comedian. Soon enough, Chappelle found success in both fields. On the acting side, the major films he landed roles in included "The Nutty Professor" and "You've Got Mail," and he debuted his first hour-long special, "Killin' Them Softly," in 2000. A few years later, he produced, wrote, and starred in the critically acclaimed sketch comedy show, "Chappelle's Show." With its success, Chappelle officially solidified his status as a major name in Hollywood.
In the years since, he's garnered more and more fans and continued releasing comedy specials, such as "For What It's Worth" and "The Closer." At the same time, Chappelle started getting into some major controversies. Particularly in the 2020s, he had multiple situations that led to backlash and criticism. Sure, controversy isn't an uncommon thing for comedians to deal with. But unfortunately for Chappelle, it looks like his reputation took a major hit.
Dave's 2019 comedy special drew major backlash for controversial jokes
Dave Chappelle's reputation first really took a hit in the late 2010s, when his Netflix comedy special "Sticks & Stones" was released. In the hour-long show, Chappelle joked about a lot of things, including LGBTQ+ people, and not necessarily in a positive light.
At one point in the special, he declared himself a "victim blamer" before questioning the serious sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson and seeming to sympathize with Chris Brown. He went on to call the public's response to the allegations against Jackson and R. Kelly, the latter of whom was later convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering, as "overreactions." Other sections of the special included jokes mocking the #MeToo movement, queer people, Chinese people, and more. Vox writer Aja Romano wrote of the special in 2020 that all the jokes felt "like they've been imported from 1996 with little alteration."
Reactions to the special were mixed, leaning towards negative. Another critic, Hannah Giorgis at The Atlantic, said that "Sticks & Stones" "registers as a temper tantrum, the product of a man who wants it all — money, fame, influence — without much having to answer to anyone." According to Newsweek, the program initially debuted with a 0% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, although it has since risen to 42%. The special was more favored with audiences, and it ended up winning three Emmy Awards and a Grammy for the album version.
The comedian's next special was even worse
When Dave Chappelle's next special, "The Closer," came out in 2021, he made it clear that he wasn't done offending people, and one of his main targets was transgender people. There's honestly too much going on in the special to cover it all, but some of the controversial moments include him declaring himself "Team TERF" and defending author J.K. Rowling amid her continual anti-trans rhetoric.
He went on to compare the COVID-19 vaccine fighting off the sickness in someone's body to Black people beating up Asian people, before comparing Jewish people to an invasive alien species. Of course, he often returned to transphobic rhetoric, saying, "I have never had a problem with transgender people. If you listen to what I'm saying clearly, my problem has always been with white people," before questioning transgender people's existence. Chappelle tried to argue that white queer people's racial privilege supersedes any oppression they might experience due to their queer status. Writer Raquel Willis argued on X that Chappelle not acknowledging queer people of color made it so that he and similar comedians didn't "have to contend with how Black cishet folks often enact (physical and psychological) violence on Black LGBTQ+ folks." The special wasn't completely without praise, though, with many longtime fans and other people defending Chappelle and it doing very well on Netflix.
The problematic jokes in "The Closer" led to widespread backlash, with many requesting Netflix remove the special from the platform. Some employees of the streaming platform also participated in a walkout in protest. Netflix kept the special up on the site despite the backlash, defending Chappelle as the criticism continued.
Dave doubled down when joking about critics of his comedy
After the firestorm of criticism following the release of "The Closer," Dave Chappelle responded in a video on Instagram. He stated, "I said what I said. ... You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I'm the only one that can't go to the office anymore." He said he was open to talking with the people criticizing him. But it wasn't long before Chappelle shared anti-trans comments about them.
After the special's backlash, the venue First Avenue canceled Chappelle's stand-up show in Minneapolis only hours before showtime. The venue released a statement on X, saying, "We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down." The show happened at Varsity Theater instead. There, around 50 people protested outside. Chappelle commented on the protest during his set and shared arguably transphobic remarks about the protestors. He called them "a small group of transgender lunatics" and joked that his wife, Elaine, hired them, as The Minnesota Star Tribune reported. Chappelle told the audience, "I can see a transgender hit squad coming from a mile away."
The next year, he talked about the backlash and protests again on an episode of his podcast, "The Midnight Miracle." Chappelle took issue with the statement First Avenue released at the time. He noted that the venue "made a pledge to the public at large that they would make their club a safe space for all people, and that they would ban anything they deemed transphobic." But according to Chappelle, he thought this was "a wild stance for an artistic venue to take." He still stood firm and didn't apologize, leaving fans divided about him.
He was called out for antisemitic remarks in his SNL monologue
Just over a year after "The Closer" came out and only months after the protest at his show, Dave Chappelle was invited to host "Saturday Night Live" in November 2022. Earlier that year, Chappelle was also attacked on stage during a show at the Hollywood Bowl by someone with a fake handgun that concealed a real knife, with the man quickly subdued and arrested. The attacker claimed they did it because Chappelle's material about the LGBTQ+ community was "triggering," as the New York Post reported.
Ahead of the "SNL" show, it was still a heated situation for Chappelle. He only added fuel to the fire with his opening monologue, which was filled with comments many people found antisemitic. Chappelle mentioned Kanye West's controversy after his antisemitic remarks, saying, "Early in my career, I learned there are two words you should never say together ... 'the' and 'Jews.' Never heard someone do good after they said that." He also repeated the antisemitic dialogue that "Jews run show business," adding, "It's not a crazy thing to think. But it's a crazy thing to say out loud." The monologue continued with more jokes largely seen as offensive to Jewish people, and at one point, Chappelle said, "I know the Jewish people have been through terrible things all over the world, but you can't blame that on Black Americans."
As you might've expected, the "SNL" monologue led to widespread criticism from the public, notable figures, and organizations. The Anti-Defamation League released a statement denouncing Chappelle's comments, with CEO Jonathan Greenblatt writing on X that it was "disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism."
Dave got mad that Republicans were using his transphobic jokes to their advantage
Dave Chappelle's offensive jokes might have finally come back to bite him in a way that he actually cared about in 2026. Chappelle was still enjoying a successful career, releasing a few new comedy specials that were popular on Netflix and even hosting "Saturday Night Live" again. But in April 2026, Chappelle appeared on NPR's "Newsmakers" podcast and called out the Republican Party, whom he accused of using their own take on his material to promote their anti-trans rhetoric.
On the podcast, he said, "I did resent that the Republican Party ran on transgender jokes. I felt like they were doing a weaponized version of what I was doing. I didn't — that's not what I was doing." Chappelle specifically mentioned a time in 2023 when Lauren Boebert and another Republican congresswoman, Anna Paulina Luna, asked for a photo with him while he was visiting Capitol Hill. Boebert then posted it on Instagram with the caption, "Just three people who understand that there's only two genders." The comedian commented, "She instantly, like, weaponized it or politicized it." Despite highlighting the Republican Party's harmful anti-transgender narrative, Chappelle then said of his own work, "I don't feel like anything I do is malicious or even harmful. I think if I did hurt somebody with my work, boy, they would have been laid that at my feet."
Very few people had sympathy for Chappelle, seeing this as him realizing what everyone had already been trying to tell him. On X, one person put it, "If you're making jokes at the expense of people who society is actively trying to harm, you are giving ammunition to the people trying to harm them whether that's your intent or not."