Kimberly Guilfoyle's Old Updos Have Us Almost Thankful For Her Mile-Long Hair Extensions

When most people think of Kimberly Guilfoyle, they likely picture the ambassador with a face full of cakey makeup and long brown hair extensions. But it turns out this wasn't always her go-to style. Years earlier, Guilfoyle was a chic model with short brown hair, and on occasion, she wore her hair up.

While having variety in your personal style is almost always a good thing, in Guilfoyle's case, there's a clear reason why she wore her hair up one day and seemed to never don the style ever again. Her updos really could have used some work, and although she tried, she never quite figured out what hairdos best suited her, aside from long, wavy hair worn down.

Guilfoyle was much more willing to experiment with her style when she was pursuing a law degree and modeling to cover her college costs, as well as in her early days working as a lawyer and then media personality. She had an arguably more elegant and sophisticated wardrobe than she does now, but that style definitely didn't extend to her hair. Check out a few of the rare instances when Guilfoyle attempted to rock an updo and it didn't go so well.