How Duane Martin's Ex Tisha Campbell Lost So Much Of Her Money

Duane Martin's ex-wife, Tisha Campbell, is a TV veteran with four decades of acting credits. Her first big credit was in "Little Shop of Horrors," but it was her role in "Martin" in the '90s that made her a household name. Since then, Campbell has worked steadily in a variety of TV and film roles — most famously starring in "My Wife & Kids" alongside Damon Wayans during the early '00s. With that said, Campbell's net worth doesn't reflect her 40 years in the entertainment industry. The legendary star has experienced a string of money issues, and many of them stemmed from her divorce from Martin, a fellow actor.

Well, the money woes and eventual legal trouble Campbell found herself in started during her marriage to the "All Of Us" star. In 2016, the then-spouses filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. According to In Touch, they reportedly had more than $15 million worth of financial liabilities. Their debt stemmed from unpaid taxes, mortgages, and personal and business loans. At the time, they were also making less than $8,000 a month — far from enough to cover their expenses, which they estimated to be around $17,000 a month. By the time the case was resolved in 2024, they'd been forced to use the sale of their home to pay off $2 million of their mounting debt. However, the majority of the claims against them were discharged.

Unfortunately, Campbell's divorce from Martin caused her more financial distress.