How Duane Martin's Ex Tisha Campbell Lost So Much Of Her Money
Duane Martin's ex-wife, Tisha Campbell, is a TV veteran with four decades of acting credits. Her first big credit was in "Little Shop of Horrors," but it was her role in "Martin" in the '90s that made her a household name. Since then, Campbell has worked steadily in a variety of TV and film roles — most famously starring in "My Wife & Kids" alongside Damon Wayans during the early '00s. With that said, Campbell's net worth doesn't reflect her 40 years in the entertainment industry. The legendary star has experienced a string of money issues, and many of them stemmed from her divorce from Martin, a fellow actor.
Well, the money woes and eventual legal trouble Campbell found herself in started during her marriage to the "All Of Us" star. In 2016, the then-spouses filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. According to In Touch, they reportedly had more than $15 million worth of financial liabilities. Their debt stemmed from unpaid taxes, mortgages, and personal and business loans. At the time, they were also making less than $8,000 a month — far from enough to cover their expenses, which they estimated to be around $17,000 a month. By the time the case was resolved in 2024, they'd been forced to use the sale of their home to pay off $2 million of their mounting debt. However, the majority of the claims against them were discharged.
Unfortunately, Campbell's divorce from Martin caused her more financial distress.
Tisha Campbell had very little after the divorce
Tisha Campbell's bankruptcy case started two years before her marriage to Duane Martin crumbled. Campbell, who shares two sons with Martin, pulled the plug on their marriage in February 2018, and it took nearly three years before their contentious divorce — which included fights over their money that ran concurrent to their bankruptcy case — was finalized in December 2020. When everything was said and done, Campbell seemed to be focused on the bright side of things. "I was married for over 20 years and out of that I was blessed with two AMAZING kids. Beyond that, I'm the happiest I've ever been," she said (via People).
While that may have been true, Campbell's finances were in ruins at the time. During a July 2025 visit to "The Breakfast Club," she addressed the then-viral speculation about her financial state. "The story was I had $21 in my pocket, and a knife cost $7, and I wanted to pay for the knife," she said. Confirming her grim situation in the past, she continued, "It was Christmas, and I had a choice to try to get some extra toys for my kids at the Rite Aid or something." Despite her setback, however, she was determined to look towards the future for the sake of her family. "I got kids, man. I got two kids, one has ADHD, the other one got autism, two separate issues, and I just keep moving forward," she said, adding, "I can't look backwards."
So although Campbell's life wasn't easy after her divorce, she's decided to focus on her loved ones, which is probably the best path forward.