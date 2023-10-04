Tisha Campbell's Sons: What We Know About Xen And Ezekiel Martin

This slide includes mention of domestic abuse allegations.

"Martin" alum Tisha Campbell has often used interviews and social media alike to gush over her two sons, Xen and Ezekiel Martin. It's safe to say, she's one proud mama, and given what we know about them, it's not hard to understand why.

As Campbell's fans will know, the actor shares sons Xen and Ezekiel with her ex-husband, Duane Martin. The former couple was famously embroiled in a nasty, years-long divorce, which saw claims of domestic abuse and legal issues stemming from financial mismanagement made extremely public. However, one thing that never waivered throughout the process was Campbell's love for her kids — or their love for her. In fact, Campbell has previously applauded them for their kindness and understanding of their new financial situation, post-split. Speaking to ET after her divorce from Duane was finalized, she struggled to hold back tears thinking about it. "The fact that I did raise children who didn't care about the big mansion I had, or ... that I had to start over, or any of it ... Oh, God, I'm not supposed to do this," she chuckled, blinking away tears.

The divorce is just one thing this mother and sons trio has gone through together, however. In fact, one thing we know about both boys is that they've had their mom in their corner, through all the highs and the lows — but always with enough space for them to be able to stand on their own, too.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.