What The Cast Of Outlander Looks Like In Real Life
Nearly 12 years after making its debut on Starz in August 2014, "Outlander" will air its final episode in 2026, bringing an end to the epic tale of Claire and Jamie Fraser, their family, and a love that changed history as it defied the laws of time. The series was based on the long-running Diana Gabaldon-penned series of novels and has amassed a dedicated following across its decade-plus run on the cable network.
The premiere episode of its eighth and final season garnered nearly 3 million multiplatform viewers per Variety, a four-year high for the hourlong drama. And while the show already had a built-in audience via Gabaldon's books, it was aided on the path to becoming a hit series by its incredible production design and period costumes (both of which garnered Emmy nominations), writing/direction, and, perhaps most importantly, a cast of actors who managed to disappear into their characters.
From Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan to Graham McTavish, and the rest, "Outlander's" cast has infused its story with a charm that places it shoulder to shoulder with the source material. However, many of those actors are very different from their on-screen counterparts, from their personalities down to their appearance. With that in mind, here's what the cast of "Outlander" looks like in real life.
Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser)
The breakout star of "Outlander," Caitríona Balfe, has appeared in all of its 100-plus episodes as Claire Fraser (formerly Claire Randall, née Beauchamp), the "lass who is gone" after traveling through time from the 1940s to the 1740s via the fictional stone circle Craigh na Dun in Scotland. That first trip set off a decades-long adventure that led her to her soulmate across time, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), then forward and back again.
Prior to landing the lead role on "Outlander," Balfe (who's Irish in real life) had transitioned from a career as a model into acting via appearances in films like 2011's "Super 8," and 2013's "Now You See Me," as well as more substantial roles in web series including "The Beauty Inside" and "H+." Fast-forward to now, and Balfe has appeared in lauded projects such as 2019's "Ford v Ferrari" and 2021's "Belfast."
While her performance as Claire on "Outlander" took her acting career to the next level, it wasn't without its challenges, specifically the show's love scenes. "We were very nervous about the amount of sex scenes," Balfe said on Bustle's "One Nightstand" podcast in 2026. "I had never done anything like that, I don't think Sam had, I know Tobias [Menzies] hadn't. And so it was very new territory for all of us, but [showrunner] Ron [Moore] was like, 'I really want these to be part of the storytelling.'" Balfe added that the subsequent demand for sex scenes became "an interesting challenge."
Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser)
A native Scot, Sam Heughan has been acting in films and on television since the early 2000s, when he appeared in the 2001 short film "Small Moments," the ITV mini-series "Island at War," and the BBC Scotland soap opera "River City." It was also around that time that Heughan was in the running for one of the most iconic roles in film and literature alike, James Bond, before losing out to Daniel Craig. In a 2025 interview with The Times, Heughan revealed the devastating reason he was passed over by Bond producers, recalling (via Digital Spy) that they thought he "wasn't charismatic enough." Ouch.
Of course, "Outlander" fans would likely disagree, as he has won legions of fans with his portrayal of Jamie Fraser. During the show's early seasons, Jamie is a Scottish highlander, member of Clan Fraser of Lovat, and a Jacobite who joins in the fight to regain control of the British throne on behalf of the "Bonnie Prince Charlie," Charles Stuart, and his house. He meets Claire by chance after she travels to the 1740s via the stones at Craigh na Dun and the two ultimately marry and engage in their transcendent love affair. Season 8 finds Jamie contending with his ultimate fate as the Revolutionary War finds him and his family at Fraser's Ridge in North Carolina.
While his time on "Outlander" has reached its endpoint, Heughan — who has a tragic real-life story — once again finds himself as a popular James Bond pick amid Craig's retirement from the role.
Sophie Skelton (Brianna MacKenzie)
Sophie Skelton first joined the cast of "Outlander" during the show's second season, taking on the role of Brianna Randall. Brianna is the second daughter of Claire and Jamie, who's conceived in 1740s Scotland but born in 1940s Boston after Claire returns to her own time. She's raised by Claire and her first husband, Frank Randall, until the latter's death, after which she travels back to 18th century Scotland to find her mother and real father. She eventually marries Richard Rankin's Roger MacKenzie and has multiple children with him.
In addition to her work on "Outlander," the Stockport-born actress has appeared in the CBBC sitcom "So Awkward" and the YouTube fantasy series "Ren: The Girl with the Mark." More recently, she voiced Julia Belmont on Netflix's "Castlevania: Nocturne" and starred as Shannon in the 2026 Christian biopic "I Can Only Imagine 2."
Although she had an idea of what lay in store for her character and "Outlander's" greater narrative, Skelton told Collider in 2026 that she has been taken aback by the response over the years. "The fact that the fans not only love it as much as they did on day one, the fact that we've gotten more and more of a bigger fandom, day by day, is probably more than we ever could have hoped for."
Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie)
Scottish actor Richard Rankin has been acting since the mid-2000s, but very nearly chose a different career path. Before an American road trip to Las Vegas and Los Angeles for his 21st birthday inspired him to alter course, he was pursuing his education and possible employment in the information technology field. However, his conversations with people who were working in the entertainment industry got his wheels turning. "I suppose it planted a seed and I caught the bug as they say, the acting bug," he told Wonderland in 2015.
Rankin has been an important part of the "Outlander" cast since making his first appearance as Roger Wakefield (later MacKenzie) during the show's Season 2 finale in 2016. His character had previously appeared as a child in 1940s Inverness during Claire and Frank's second honeymoon, before returning as an adult. Roger befriends Brianna and Claire in the 1960s, eventually developing a romantic relationship with the former. The two are married after traveling to the past via the stones, with Roger taking on the familial MacKenzie name and becoming a minister in the 18th century.
Prior to landing his "Outlander" role, Rankin starred as Captain Thomas Gillan in the BBC mini-series "The Crimson Field." He has appeared in myriad other film and TV projects, including playing the titular role in the BBC crime drama "Rebus."
David Berry (Lord John Grey)
Like Richard Rankin and other castmates, Aussie actor David Berry made a radical pivot from a previous career path when he was in his 20s. After initially pursuing a law degree, he focused on politics and cultural studies at Montreal's McGill University, after which he embarked upon a career in media as a researcher for Australia's Channel Seven. In the end, though, his love of performing won out, and he transitioned into acting.
Berry's breakout as a performer came in 2013 when he joined the cast of the Seven Network's "A Place to Call Home," playing James Bligh. He would remain in the role for years, during which he landed his recurring role as the fan-favorite character Lord John Grey in "Outlander." Debuting in the show's third season, Lord John first appears as the governor at Ardsmuir prison, where Jamie is incarcerated following the failed Jacobite uprising. They eventually form a deep friendship, after which Lord John serves as the adoptive father of Jamie's son, William Ransom.
Said Berry of playing the closeted character, who battles to strike a balance between his sense of duty, loyalties, and hidden feelings (via Marie Claire Australia): "Lord John can't express how he feels about Jamie, or how he feels as a gay man in the 1700s, which adds a lot of dimension and joy in playing the character on screen."
John Bell (Young Ian Murray)
Another native Scot, John Bell has played "Young Ian" Murray — Jamie's unfailingly loyal nephew (via his sister, Jenny) — on "Outlander" dating back to its third season in 2017. And since joining the show, his character has undergone one of the more significant transformations of any of its protagonists. After joining Jamie and Claire in America, Ian ultimately trades himself for Roger after the latter is captured by Mohawk. Eventually, he rejoins his family at the Ridge, later marrying Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small) and having a child.
Fans of Peter Jackson's three-entry cinematic adaptation of "The Hobbit" might recognize Bell as Bain, the son of Bard the Bowman in both 2013's "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" and 2014's "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies." He began his career as a child in the late 2000s, appearing in an episode of "Doctor Who" and his list of credits also includes the 2009 film "A Shine of Rainbows" and 2012's "Wrath of the Titans."
Said Bell of his final day shooting on "Outlander" (via Parade): "It was a very, very difficult day, but I think I just had to lean into the feels and feel it all."
Duncan Lacroix (Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser)
Duncan Lacroix portrayed Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser — Jamie's godfather and companion — during the first five seasons of "Outlander." In the show's story, Murtagh was in love with Jamie's mother, Ellen MacKenzie, who ultimately wed Brian Fraser. Murtagh accompanied Jamie before and during the battle at Culloden, then later joined him in imprisonment at Ardsmuir before ultimately finding his way to America.
After studying theatre and drama and beginning his career on the stage, the English-Irish Lacroix made his television debut in a 2011 episode of the ITV sci-fi series "Primeval." He has also appeared in episodes of HBO's "Game of Thrones" and History's "Vikings." In 2018, he starred alongside Chris Pine — who went gray and was unrecognizable — as Henry de Percy, Baron Percy, in the Netflix historical drama "Outlaw King."
Said Lacroix of leaving the show following his character's Season 5 death (via Den of Geek): "It's weird. When you're in there doing it season after season, you don't think that much, and then when I was filming the death scene, it all sank in ... I got really emotional, not just for the scene, but just for the whole experience coming to an end."
Graham McTavish (Dougal MacKenzie)
One of the more calculating characters in the "Outlander" annals, Graham McTavish's Dougal MacKenzie is the war chieftain of Clan MacKenzie and one of Jamie's uncles. Depending on the situation, he was either an ally or annoyance to Jamie, but the two were united in their support of the Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobite uprising. The character meets his end during the Season 2 finale after attacking Jamie and Claire amid the Battle of Culloden.
McTavish — a native of Glasgow, Scotland — was already a screen veteran when he landed his "Outlander" role. He appeared in multiple episodes of "Red Dwarf" as Senior Warden Ackerman in the late 1990s, during which he also played the Duke of Albany in the Brian Blessed-led film adaptation of "King Lear." Tolkien fans will remember him as the dwarf Dwalin in "The Hobbit" film trilogy, and he also appeared in the 2015 "Rocky" spin-off "Creed," and numerous other film/TV projects.
"Outlander" fans can watch McTavish alongside Sam Heughan in the travel show "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham" as well. Despite now being in his 60s, McTavish continues to make waves with his fitness and training regimen, as documented by Men's Health in 2025.
Tobias Menzies (Frank Randall & 'Black Jack' Randall)
While Graham McTavish played a character who could be viewed as good or bad, depending on the episode or situation, Tobias Menzies held down dual roles as one of each in "Outlander." First introduced to viewers as Claire's husband, Frank Randall, in the series premiere, Menzies also played Frank's distant ancestor, the villainous Captain "Black Jack" Randall.
During a 2015 PaleyFest panel, Menzies broke down the balancing act he was required to execute while handling both characters across the show's first four seasons, crediting the show's production staff for helping him shoulder the load. "People say, 'How do you go about sort of making them different?' Mainly, it was really just you sort of try and serve the scene and the story — what you're filming — and trust that the production and the costuming and all that will do a lot of the work for you," he said, adding, "I was really keen for it to be a subtle difference." Menzies' IMDb page is flush with notable credits, including the Netflix series "The Crown," and HBO's "Game of Thrones" and "Rome," as well as 2025's "F1."
Lauren Lyle (Marsali Fraser)
Lauren Lyle, another Glasgow native, started her acting career in the 2010s, when which she played a small part in "The Crucible" at The Old Vic in London before appearing in three episodes of the BBC drama series "Broken" and starring alongside Anna Paquin — who we don't see much of anymore — in the 2018 historical romance film "Tell It to the Bees." More recently, she played the titular role in the ITV crime drama "Karen Pirie" and also appeared with Saoirse Ronan in the 2024 drama film "The Outrun," among other credits.
Lyle has portrayed Marsali MacKimmie — who ultimately became a Fraser after marrying Jamie's adoptive son, Fergus (César Domboy) — since joining the cast for "Outlander's" third season in 2017. The daughter of Claire's romantic rival, Nell Hudson's Laoghaire MacKenzie, she comes to love and respect Claire and welcomes multiple children with Fergus at Fraser's Ridge before the family eventually moves on to found a print shop (located in Savannah in the TV series).
Said Lyle of her rapport with Domboy and the dynamic between Marsali and Fergus (via Men's Journal): "I think we just found a natural wave with each other. We never chemistry read — that's the craziest thing. We got together on the show and it luckily just worked."
César Domboy (Fergus Claudel Fraser)
César Domboy took on the role of the adult Fergus Fraser in 2017 during Season 3 of "Outlander." The character had appeared earlier as a child pickpocket, who Jamie and Claire met while living in Paris, France. Years later, Jamie gives Fergus his last name, essentially making his de facto adoption official. Fergus ultimately marries and has children with Marsali, overcoming a drinking problem and his earlier loss of a hand in the process.
In real life, the French actor made his film debut in the 2004 comedy "La Confiance Règne," after which he appeared in a multitude of other film and TV projects, including the TF1 period drama series "Résistance" and the 2015 biographical drama film "The Walk," alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt. More recently, he starred as Raphaël Dumas in the limited docudrama series "Culte."
"It's already deeply nostalgic, but it's also such a nice feeling, you know?" Domboy told Flaunt magazine of his decade in the role of Fergus on "Outlander." "It's like our last family reunion, and it's the final chapter of it. It feels like I've belonged to something that mattered to so many people, and that's just so nice."
Charles Vandervaart (William Ransom)
One of the more polarizing characters in the "Outlander" universe, William Ransom is the illegitimate son of Jamie and Geneva Dunsany, who is ultimately raised as the ninth Earl of Ellesmere by his adoptive father, Lord John Grey, following the deaths of both Dunsany and the eighth Earl of Ellesmere, Ludovic Ransom. As a boy, he idolizes Jamie, who was serving as an indentured stable hand at the Earl's estate, Helwater. The two later have a contentious relationship when William learns his true parentage in the New World. In the end, though, they reconcile as father and son.
Charles Vandervaart first appeared in the role of a young adult William Ransom in 2023, during the show's seventh season. Prior to joining "Outlander's" cast, he appeared on a recurring basis as John Brackenreid in the CBC drama series "Murdoch Mysteries," and starred as Robbie Hobbie in Hulu's teen drama series "Holly Hobbie."
While Vandervaart has finished his work on "Outlander," he has also expressed a willingness to explore his character's life after the end of the series, telling Decider, "Diana Gabaldon paved such a lovely, beautiful pathway for these characters, and there's so much more to discover. I mean, it would be absolutely fantastic."
Nell Hudson (Laoghaire MacKenzie)
After making her first major acting appearance in an episode of the BBC medical drama "Holby City" in 2012, English actress Nell Hudson broke out as Laoghaire MacKenzie in "Outlander." It's a role that she would play on multiple occasions during the series' first season, after which she made sporadic appearances during Seasons 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8. From the jump, though, she took on a villainous air as a romantic rival to Claire for Jamie's affections. She's also the mother of Jamie and Claire's eventual daughter-in-law, Marsali.
More recently, she starred as Nancy Skerrett in the ITV historical drama series "Victoria," in addition to appearing in all six episodes of the Paramount+ period thriller series "The Doll Factory." Hudson has also appeared in films like the 2022 remake of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and 2025's "Salvable."