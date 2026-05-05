Nearly 12 years after making its debut on Starz in August 2014, "Outlander" will air its final episode in 2026, bringing an end to the epic tale of Claire and Jamie Fraser, their family, and a love that changed history as it defied the laws of time. The series was based on the long-running Diana Gabaldon-penned series of novels and has amassed a dedicated following across its decade-plus run on the cable network.

The premiere episode of its eighth and final season garnered nearly 3 million multiplatform viewers per Variety, a four-year high for the hourlong drama. And while the show already had a built-in audience via Gabaldon's books, it was aided on the path to becoming a hit series by its incredible production design and period costumes (both of which garnered Emmy nominations), writing/direction, and, perhaps most importantly, a cast of actors who managed to disappear into their characters.

From Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan to Graham McTavish, and the rest, "Outlander's" cast has infused its story with a charm that places it shoulder to shoulder with the source material. However, many of those actors are very different from their on-screen counterparts, from their personalities down to their appearance. With that in mind, here's what the cast of "Outlander" looks like in real life.