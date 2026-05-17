Stars From The '80s Film Private Benjamin You Didn't Know Died

More than 45 years after its release, "Private Benjamin" continues to be a fan favorite, and despite having a fairly established career by the time the film was made (and starring in countless blockbusters after), it's still seen as one of Goldie Hawn's best performances. Sadly, not all of the "Private Benjamin" stars are still with us, but they live on thanks to their work on the iconic film.

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We'll start with Robert Webber, who played Colonel Clay Thornbush in the film. The actor died nine years after "Private Benjamin" was released, and was just 64 at the time of his passing in 1989. As was reported by The New York Times, he had Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS, the same devastating disease that would claim Eric Dane's life many years later.

Other than his role in "Private Benjamin," Webber's list of credits was incredibly lengthy, and at the time of his passing, The New York Times noted that he'd said he'd worked in at least 400 TV productions by the early '60s, at which point he'd stopped keeping track of all of them. Webber had also continued to work steadily after "Private Benjamin" was released, in "Nuts" alongside Barbra Streisand and "Half Nelson." In their obituary for the late actor, the Los Angeles Times referred to him as "the quintessential Hollywood character actor." His widow asked for donations to be made to ALS research in his honor, which was a poignant way to pay it forward.