Celebs Who Rarely Show Off Their Naturally Curly Hair

It's rare to see a celeb with hair that's anything less than perfect. Once a person reaches a certain level of fame, it feels like they hire a traveling hair salon to follow them around and keep their strands silky-smooth and camera-ready. Whether that's true is up for debate, but whatever the reason, it's also rare to see celebs rocking their natural hair.

Curly, straight, or something in between — what is it with wanting to avoid one's natural hair texture? For some, it's a case of looking nearly unrecognizable with their natural hair. For others, their natural texture is a source of insecurity. And curly-haired celebs are certainly not immune when it comes to avoiding their natural hair.

Some of the celebs we think we know and love have curly hair they rarely display to the public. Here are some celebs we'd love to see wear their naturally curly hair more often.