Loss, Family, & Fame: The Real-Life Struggles Of General Hospital's Ellen Travolta

Like many of John Travolta's siblings, his older sister (and "General Hospital" star) Ellen Travolta is an actor, and while she's chosen to stick with theater and keep her own career more low-key, they're incredibly close. However, one thing they have in common other than acting is experience with heartbreaking loss.

Some may know that Ellen was married to "Lou Grant" actor Jack Bannon. The couple tied the knot in 1983 and remained together until his heartbreaking death in late 2017. Understandably, Bannon's passing was hard on Ellen, particularly because it happened close to the holiday season, when she was already scheduled to perform in her annual Christmas show at The Couer D'Alene Resort. However, speaking to Inlander, she shared that it was important for her to go ahead with the production even as she grieved. "He's impossible to replace. But you know that old saying, 'The show must go on'? I always thought that was kind of silly, but there's something about the commitment of it that rings very true to me. We were professional actors and performers — it's what we did together, our whole lives," she told the outlet. Ellen added, "I'm continuing the legacy this year in honor of my husband, because of my family and because it's helping us to heal. I'm not the only one who misses Jack Bannon."

In between rehearsals and spending time with her loved ones, Ellen also spent some time watching Hallmark movies. That ended up impacting her career in a big way, because soon she knew she'd love to be in one. A few years later, in the wake of Kelly Preston's death, Ellen and John began spending a lot of time together, and he picked up on that desire for a Hallmark role. He made some calls, and Ellen was soon cast in "Haul Out the Holly."