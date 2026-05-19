Loss, Family, & Fame: The Real-Life Struggles Of General Hospital's Ellen Travolta
Like many of John Travolta's siblings, his older sister (and "General Hospital" star) Ellen Travolta is an actor, and while she's chosen to stick with theater and keep her own career more low-key, they're incredibly close. However, one thing they have in common other than acting is experience with heartbreaking loss.
Some may know that Ellen was married to "Lou Grant" actor Jack Bannon. The couple tied the knot in 1983 and remained together until his heartbreaking death in late 2017. Understandably, Bannon's passing was hard on Ellen, particularly because it happened close to the holiday season, when she was already scheduled to perform in her annual Christmas show at The Couer D'Alene Resort. However, speaking to Inlander, she shared that it was important for her to go ahead with the production even as she grieved. "He's impossible to replace. But you know that old saying, 'The show must go on'? I always thought that was kind of silly, but there's something about the commitment of it that rings very true to me. We were professional actors and performers — it's what we did together, our whole lives," she told the outlet. Ellen added, "I'm continuing the legacy this year in honor of my husband, because of my family and because it's helping us to heal. I'm not the only one who misses Jack Bannon."
In between rehearsals and spending time with her loved ones, Ellen also spent some time watching Hallmark movies. That ended up impacting her career in a big way, because soon she knew she'd love to be in one. A few years later, in the wake of Kelly Preston's death, Ellen and John began spending a lot of time together, and he picked up on that desire for a Hallmark role. He made some calls, and Ellen was soon cast in "Haul Out the Holly."
John and Ellen Travolta have mourned many loved ones
Sadly, the deaths of Kelly Preston and Jack Bannon wouldn't be the only tragedies John Travolta and Ellen Travolta would have to face. Far from it, the Travolta family has endured many tragic deaths over the years.
Many are well aware of the 2009 death of John and Preston's son Jett Travolta. Ellen shared on "Frank Swoboda's MIP Podcast" that she'd always seen her much-younger brother as "my baby," and with that in mind, we have no doubt that the "General Hospital" alum took his son's passing incredibly hard. Devastatingly, though, Jett wouldn't be Ellen's only nephew to pass away. Mere months after Preston's death, her nephew Sam Travolta Jr. died at just 52 years old. Ellen did not speak publicly about Sam, nor did John, but given how close the Travolta family has stayed over the years, it's very likely they struggled with yet another loss.
Even with all the tough times Ellen has faced, she's remained optimistic, and that's actually one of the reasons why she was so keen to get involved with Hallmark. As she shared in one interview with The Spokesman-Review, "I wanted to be part of it because they're hopeful, and sometimes not so realistic, but I didn't care." Later on in the interview, she doubled down on why she felt it was so important. "I really believe in this day and age we are looking for more of that hope. Hallmark is hope." Likewise, on "Leslie's Lowedown on Life," she gushed, "Everybody wants an escape ... and also, it transports us to something that's beautiful and fun and has a good message and makes you feel ... that there's still an opportunity to do better and make the world better." It's an admirable mission, and we're wishing Ellen all the best.