Jamie Foxx & Alyce Huckstepp Have Big News After Weathering His Major Health Crisis
Jamie Foxx and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, announced that they are expecting a child together. The news was reported by TMZ on May 12, which comes four years after the pair were first photographed together. Those pics were published by Page Six in May 2022 and showed the "Back in Action" star cozying up on a yacht in Cannes with a then-unidentified blonde who appeared to be Huckstepp. The following year, Foxx and Huckstepp were snapped together as a couple in August 2023. That was only months after Foxx had his medical crisis.
Fans were left concerned in April 2023 when the "Day Shift" actor's oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced on Instagram that he had been hospitalized. "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11)," she wrote in a since-deleted post, via Today. Details of Foxx's concerning hospitalization took some time to come to light, but one positive takeaway from the ordeal was that it appeared to strengthen the bond between himself and his girlfriend.
Later that year, an insider provided an update on Foxx's recovery and love life. "Things are going really well with Jamie and his girlfriend, Alyce," they told Us Weekly in September 2023, five months after his health crisis. "Aside from his family, Alyce has been a huge source of support throughout his recovery process. She makes him really happy and they spend as much time together as possible," the insider said while adding that the two had been dating "over a year now." Despite bonding with one another while he was on the mend, Foxx and Huckstepp wound up calling it quits, but eventually reconnected before she became pregnant.
Jamie Foxx thanks those who helped with his recovery
In January 2025, news broke that Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp had broken up. Perhaps the sizable age gap between Foxx and his girlfriend played a factor, but the two apparently fell into a makeup-breakup routine, as they were spotted multiple times together after their split. One of the more recent times the "Django Unchained" star was spotted with Huckstepp — before announcing her pregnancy — came when they attended a 2025 Halloween party together in Miami, per People. There had been no official word on a reconciliation, but the two looked quite comfortable with one another.
A year earlier, Foxx started opening up about the mysterious condition which saw him hospitalized. The comedian returned to the stage for a Netflix stand-up special, "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..." He hoped to not only entertain, but also shed some light on his health issues. "When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it's an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong," he wrote in an Instagram post on October 2024 to promote the special. A couple of months later, the special was released and Foxx explained what caused his health crisis. "[It was] a brain bleed that led to a stroke," he said (via Today).
Prior to that, Foxx shared that he finally felt like himself again after the health scare. "You're lookin at a man who is thankful... finally startin to feel like myself," he wrote on Instagram in August 2023. "I have a lot of people to thank... u just don't know how much it meant," Foxx added. Presumably, one of those people was Huckstepp, who stayed by his side during recovery.