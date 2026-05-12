Jamie Foxx & Alyce Huckstepp Have Big News After Weathering His Major Health Crisis

Jamie Foxx and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, announced that they are expecting a child together. The news was reported by TMZ on May 12, which comes four years after the pair were first photographed together. Those pics were published by Page Six in May 2022 and showed the "Back in Action" star cozying up on a yacht in Cannes with a then-unidentified blonde who appeared to be Huckstepp. The following year, Foxx and Huckstepp were snapped together as a couple in August 2023. That was only months after Foxx had his medical crisis.

Fans were left concerned in April 2023 when the "Day Shift" actor's oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced on Instagram that he had been hospitalized. "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11)," she wrote in a since-deleted post, via Today. Details of Foxx's concerning hospitalization took some time to come to light, but one positive takeaway from the ordeal was that it appeared to strengthen the bond between himself and his girlfriend.

Later that year, an insider provided an update on Foxx's recovery and love life. "Things are going really well with Jamie and his girlfriend, Alyce," they told Us Weekly in September 2023, five months after his health crisis. "Aside from his family, Alyce has been a huge source of support throughout his recovery process. She makes him really happy and they spend as much time together as possible," the insider said while adding that the two had been dating "over a year now." Despite bonding with one another while he was on the mend, Foxx and Huckstepp wound up calling it quits, but eventually reconnected before she became pregnant.