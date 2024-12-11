Jamie Foxx And His Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Have Quite The Age Gap
There's a significant age gap between Jamie Foxx and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, though they appear to complement each other well. The pair have been quietly dating since at least August 2023, when they were spotted at Nobu in Malibu along with a group of friends. A former fitness model, Huckstepp hails from Australia and is said to be 26 years younger than Jamie, who will turn 57 in December 2024. Interestingly, this makes her closer in age to Jamie's oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, who is also in her 30s. Despite the age difference, a source told People in April 2024 that Huckstepp "couldn't be nicer or more perfect" for the "Back in Action" star, adding, "Alyce is a sweetie, a great girl."
In September 2023, an Us Weekly source also painted a rosy picture of their relationship, saying Jamie and Huckstepp were very much in love. Noting their undeniable chemistry, the insider enthused, "They have an amazing time whenever they're together. Alyce has a great sense of humor so she's able to keep up with Jamie. ... She keeps him on his toes, which he loves." They added that their bond has only grown stronger following Jamie's health scare in April 2023. (Jamie's recollection of how his health spiraled is truly terrifying!) "She makes him really happy," the source said, revealing that the couple had been seeing each other for more than a year. Since then, things seem to be going quite well between the "Django Unchained" actor and his girlfriend.
Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp are still going strong
In March 2024, Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp were hit with breakup rumors after InTouch Weekly suggested that the two were starting to slowly drift apart. "She's still in the picture, and they see each other occasionally — but not to the same degree they were," a source close to the pair informed the news outlet. After recovering from last year's health scare, Foxx has reportedly set aside any plans to advance his relationship with Huckstepp, deciding to shift focus back to his career instead. (They mentioned that Foxx had been considering popping the question to his Australian girlfriend, although he previously admitted that he had never envisioned himself ever getting married.) "He's back to making work his number one priority again," the insider said of Foxx, adding, "He's grateful to be alive — but he's preoccupied with getting his career on track."
However, there appears to be no truth to these claims, as Foxx and Huckstepp are still very much together as of this writing. The couple was photographed on a beach getaway in Mexico again in October 2024, cozying up to one another and holding hands as they took a dip in the ocean.