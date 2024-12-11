Jamie Foxx And His Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Have Quite The Age Gap

There's a significant age gap between Jamie Foxx and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, though they appear to complement each other well. The pair have been quietly dating since at least August 2023, when they were spotted at Nobu in Malibu along with a group of friends. A former fitness model, Huckstepp hails from Australia and is said to be 26 years younger than Jamie, who will turn 57 in December 2024. Interestingly, this makes her closer in age to Jamie's oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, who is also in her 30s. Despite the age difference, a source told People in April 2024 that Huckstepp "couldn't be nicer or more perfect" for the "Back in Action" star, adding, "Alyce is a sweetie, a great girl."

In September 2023, an Us Weekly source also painted a rosy picture of their relationship, saying Jamie and Huckstepp were very much in love. Noting their undeniable chemistry, the insider enthused, "They have an amazing time whenever they're together. Alyce has a great sense of humor so she's able to keep up with Jamie. ... She keeps him on his toes, which he loves." They added that their bond has only grown stronger following Jamie's health scare in April 2023. (Jamie's recollection of how his health spiraled is truly terrifying!) "She makes him really happy," the source said, revealing that the couple had been seeing each other for more than a year. Since then, things seem to be going quite well between the "Django Unchained" actor and his girlfriend.