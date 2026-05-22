How Angelina Jolie's Mother Marcheline Bertrand Used Her Will To Shade Jon Voight

It's no secret that Jon Voight betrayed Angelina Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand, during their marriage, with the "Midnight Cowboy" star admitting to having cheated on her. However, it seems he may also have reneged on his spousal support responsibilities after they split, and she called him out for it in her will.

Voight and Bertrand were married in 1971, but split up largely as a result of his infidelity. However, there have long been reports about the marriage being toxic in general, and both Jolie and her brother, James Haven, have spoken about their rocky upbringing over the years. Voight and Bertrand separated in the mid-'70s, and were officially divorced in 1980. The details of their settlement aren't public, but a line in Bertrand's will, which was revealed after her death in 2007, certainly seemed to suggest that he hadn't kept up his end of the deal.

Of an outstanding amount of $180,000, Bertrand handwrote, "Jon Voight owes me this in spousal support," according to a 2008 Express report. Given how strained Voight's relationship with his kids had already been at that point, many outlets began speculating as to whether that would reignite tensions. Sure enough, a few months later, Haven told Marie Claire, "I don't want to constantly berate my father — I wish him well, and I hope he finds peace — but he put my mom through years of mental abuse" (via Today). Haven also spoke to the Daily Mail in 2007, recounting, "The alimony was always an issue. He would claim he was taking good care of her. But in reality mum was stressing out and we had to tell him he was causing the problem." Haven also mused, "Angie has been driven to be an independently wealthy woman now because we saw what it was like to be at the mercy of someone who controls the money and pulls the strings." Yikes.