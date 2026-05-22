How Angelina Jolie's Mother Marcheline Bertrand Used Her Will To Shade Jon Voight
It's no secret that Jon Voight betrayed Angelina Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand, during their marriage, with the "Midnight Cowboy" star admitting to having cheated on her. However, it seems he may also have reneged on his spousal support responsibilities after they split, and she called him out for it in her will.
Voight and Bertrand were married in 1971, but split up largely as a result of his infidelity. However, there have long been reports about the marriage being toxic in general, and both Jolie and her brother, James Haven, have spoken about their rocky upbringing over the years. Voight and Bertrand separated in the mid-'70s, and were officially divorced in 1980. The details of their settlement aren't public, but a line in Bertrand's will, which was revealed after her death in 2007, certainly seemed to suggest that he hadn't kept up his end of the deal.
Of an outstanding amount of $180,000, Bertrand handwrote, "Jon Voight owes me this in spousal support," according to a 2008 Express report. Given how strained Voight's relationship with his kids had already been at that point, many outlets began speculating as to whether that would reignite tensions. Sure enough, a few months later, Haven told Marie Claire, "I don't want to constantly berate my father — I wish him well, and I hope he finds peace — but he put my mom through years of mental abuse" (via Today). Haven also spoke to the Daily Mail in 2007, recounting, "The alimony was always an issue. He would claim he was taking good care of her. But in reality mum was stressing out and we had to tell him he was causing the problem." Haven also mused, "Angie has been driven to be an independently wealthy woman now because we saw what it was like to be at the mercy of someone who controls the money and pulls the strings." Yikes.
Jon Voight denied the claims that he withheld spousal support
Despite his son's claims to the contrary, Jon Voight denied having withheld any money from his ex-wife. In a 2007 statement to Life & Style, he said he found this characterization "heartbreaking" and subtly shaded Marcheline Bertrand as he did so (via Today). "I feel it comes from their inability to let go of years of programmed anger from their mother, who understandably felt quite hurt when we divorced," he said. Voight further claimed that he had actually provided for his family, lamenting, "In all truth, I tried to give him and their mother continuous love and support and large sums of money. ... God knows, for years I've tried to mend this relationship. Perhaps the trauma of their mother's passing has made it worse." Even so, he said he was there for both Haven and Jolie and was ready to support them however they needed.
As fans of Jolie will know, the actor and her father began the process of reconciling in order for her kids to have a relationship with their granddad. She's said that she forgave Voight and keeps in touch with him, with the caveat that they don't "discuss the past" (via E! News). Over time, they seem to have maintained their friendlier relationship, with Jolie telling Vanity Fair in 2017 that he'd regularly watch the kids after her own divorce from Brad Pitt. "He's been very good at understanding they needed their grandfather at this time," she said.
Outside of the kids, Jolie has said she and Voight bond over their shared interests, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "We've had some difficulties, [but] through art we've been able to talk. It's the common language." After those rocky early years, at least they finally found some common ground.