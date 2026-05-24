Affair Rumors That Swirled Around Jayne Mansfield In The '60s

The 1960s were the age of "free love," so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that many of the biggest stars of that era faced affair rumors. Jayne Mansfield was one of those stars — though to her credit, she did also marry two of her affair partners.

Strictly speaking, we can't classify Mickey Hargitay as one of Jayne's affair partners from the '60s. After all, even though she met and began her relationship with her second husband before she was divorced from her first (that would be Paul Mansfield, her high school sweetheart and the man whose last name she catapulted to fame), the marriage had already been over for some time. The "Female Jungle" star and former Mr. Universe tied the knot in 1958.

Unfortunately for Mickey, a few years into the marriage and two kids later, he and Jayne began having problems. During a separation period, Jayne started seeing singer Nelson Sardelli ... and as her daughter Mariska Hargitay revealed for the first time in 2025, he was her biological father. Jayne had gotten back together with Mickey after she fell pregnant, and Mariska tragically only learned the truth about her parentage when she was in her 20s. Sadly, in an interview with Vanity Fair, she shared that Mickey had denied it to be the case and had gotten so upset that they never spoke about it again. Even so, she added that she believed her mom had made the best decision for her. "[Jayne] knew: Mickey will love me forever, and he will love this child. ... I grew up where I was supposed to, and I do know that everyone made the best choice for me," she told Vanity Fair. Mariska ultimately met Sardelli when she was 30, and though she's always maintained that Mickey is her dad, he's remained in her life.