What Hollywood's Most Bankable Stars From The '80s Look Like Today

Movie stars have been central to Hollywood since — well, since Hollywood was a thing itself. And since its golden age, studios have endeavored to utilize those stars to generate as much profit as possible with each film they roll out into the world. However, the idea of just how much of a financial boon a hit movie could be changed significantly in 1975, when "Jaws" became the blueprint for the modern blockbuster. The Steven Spielberg-directed horror grossed nearly half a billion dollars at the worldwide box office and set the bar for the blockbuster releases of the 1980s.

In an effort to reach that high bar, directors leaned on a new breed of stars, some of whom looked like action figures on screen as action and sci-fi movies came into their own during the decade. Stars like Harrison Ford and Sylvester Stallone became hot commodities as the entertainment industry as a whole reached new heights amid a massive media expansion and technological advances, as well as the advent of home video and rental chains.

While the stars that studios relied on to sell movies during the '80s are largely well-remembered — and many of them continue to work now — they're no longer the same people they were way back when. Here's a look at the faces that once filled the theaters and how they've changed over the years.