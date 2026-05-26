Then & Now: See Julia Roberts' Daughter Hazel's Stunning Transformation

Julia Roberts' motherhood journey began on November 28, 2004, when she gave birth to boy-girl twins Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder. Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, have kept their three children largely out of the spotlight, prioritizing their privacy and well-being. But that's not to say they haven't offered glimpses of their family life here and there. Even though we never hear much about Roberts' kids, we have seen enough to witness how much Hazel has transformed as she went from cute kid to a full-blown adult in what seemed to be the blink of an eye.

As the children grew older, the "Pretty Woman" star seemingly became a bit more comfortable with public appearances. In July 2021, Roberts' only daughter, Hazel, made her red carpet debut alongside her father at the Cannes Film Festival (seen below on the right), showing how grown up she looked compared to the kid on the left. Despite all the physical growth, she still boasts the same bright blond hair and fresh face, as she wore barely any makeup at all to the high-profile event.

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Besides the red carpet appearance, her parents — her father in particular — sometimes share family pictures on social media. While Roberts tends to share throwbacks, Danny posts more recent stuff. And when he does, people can't help but deliberate about who Hazel takes after. Many seemingly think she is a Moder through and through, but some disagree. "I still see a lot of Julia in her daughter's looks despite the [f]act that the [article] says they look more like Danny!" an Instagram user commented in a 2021 post. Looks aside, Hazel appears to have a good head on her shoulders.