Then & Now: See Julia Roberts' Daughter Hazel's Stunning Transformation
Julia Roberts' motherhood journey began on November 28, 2004, when she gave birth to boy-girl twins Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder. Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, have kept their three children largely out of the spotlight, prioritizing their privacy and well-being. But that's not to say they haven't offered glimpses of their family life here and there. Even though we never hear much about Roberts' kids, we have seen enough to witness how much Hazel has transformed as she went from cute kid to a full-blown adult in what seemed to be the blink of an eye.
As the children grew older, the "Pretty Woman" star seemingly became a bit more comfortable with public appearances. In July 2021, Roberts' only daughter, Hazel, made her red carpet debut alongside her father at the Cannes Film Festival (seen below on the right), showing how grown up she looked compared to the kid on the left. Despite all the physical growth, she still boasts the same bright blond hair and fresh face, as she wore barely any makeup at all to the high-profile event.
Besides the red carpet appearance, her parents — her father in particular — sometimes share family pictures on social media. While Roberts tends to share throwbacks, Danny posts more recent stuff. And when he does, people can't help but deliberate about who Hazel takes after. Many seemingly think she is a Moder through and through, but some disagree. "I still see a lot of Julia in her daughter's looks despite the [f]act that the [article] says they look more like Danny!" an Instagram user commented in a 2021 post. Looks aside, Hazel appears to have a good head on her shoulders.
Hazel Moder is a college student, and Julia Roberts, an empty-nester
Hazel Moder is a young adult who has taken off to college. Her younger brother, Henry Moder, has also followed in her and Phinnaeus Moder's footsteps, leaving Julia Roberts and Danny Moder to wipe their tears as they adapt to life as empty-nesters. "I don't know if sobbing now is the best jumping off point to our interview," she said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2025. Despite her emotions over seeing them leave the nest, she's proud of their journey. "I know everyone thinks their kids are great, well ... I think my kids are great," she boasted.
Beyond that, Roberts couldn't be more proud of the relationship she has with her kids. "I love hanging out with them and spending time with them," she said. "Fortunately, we have had lots of visits along the way of this emptiness." The movie star moved to New York City to pursue acting shortly after graduating high school, and while she made it big, Robert was happy to see her children go to college. "I wasn't lucky enough to have a college experience," she told Extra in 2022. "And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating."
And she literally wears her excitement every chance she gets. "You become immediately like, 'This is my entire life.' I wear the colors, I do the whole thing," she said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2023. It sure sounds like she's enjoying the college mom life.