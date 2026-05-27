When Was The Last Time Paris Jackson Was Seen With Her Younger Brother Blanket?
The following article includes references to addiction.
Paris Jackson has always had a close relationship with her brothers, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson, also known as Blanket. But after a series of disagreements, Paris has seemingly become distanced from her family. While Prince and even more so Blanket generally stay out of the spotlight, Michael Jackson's close sons do attend events in honor of their father. However, the last time Paris was seen with Blanket was at the London opening of "MJ: The Musical" in March 2024.
As the picture from the event seen below shows, Paris looked uncomfortable between Blanket and Prince. Photos capture just a fleeting moment, but this one sends a different message compared to old pictures, in which Paris' body language always demonstrated protectiveness of her brothers, particularly Blanket (as the above picture from 2012 shows). Paris has since skipped events relating to her late father. There may be a few reasons for that, and they involve her brothers in some ways.
First, the "Michael" biopic starring the King of Pop's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, was announced in January 2024, just a couple of months before the above picture was taken. Paris has opposed the project from the beginning, noting that she initially gave feedback but distanced herself when her concerns went unaddressed. "Not my monkeys not my circus. god bless and god speed," she wrote in her Instagram Stories in 2025 (via People). Prince, on the other hand, served as executive producer of the biopic, and he and Blanket attended different premieres. Unfortunately, "Michael" isn't the only situation that may have driven a wedge between Paris and her brothers.
Paris Jackson has been fighting with Michael Jackson's estate
Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson, and Bigi "Blanket" Jackson became locked in a legal battle with Michael Jackson's estate in March 2024, the same month the siblings posed for the "MJ: The Musical" event. It's been a messy ordeal that may have created tension between the siblings. In October 2025 legal filings, Paris accused the estate's executors of mismanaging the family's assets, a move that Prince and Blanket are said to have objected to.
Blanket reportedly attempted to intervene in hopes of facilitating an agreement between Paris and the executors and nearly succeeded, only to see his sister back out at the last minute, TMZ reported in April 2026. Prince and Blanket supposedly don't want to drag the legal battle any further and see Paris' objections as unnecessary. "[Prince] loves his sister and doesn't want to come down on her too hard," a source told the New York Post in May 2026. "But he's scared of what this does to her, to the family, and to their father's name. Bigi feels the same way. They just wish she would stop."
However, Prince and Blanket want to be diplomatic and still be there for their sister. They are said to to worry about Paris' mental health, especially since she has struggled with addiction in the past. "[Prince has] tried to tread lightly because of everything Paris has been through, especially with sobriety. But he's also watching her keep going after the estate that literally funds her life," a family insider added. Hopefully, the siblings can resolve their issues and repair their close bond.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).