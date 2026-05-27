When Was The Last Time Paris Jackson Was Seen With Her Younger Brother Blanket?

The following article includes references to addiction.

Paris Jackson has always had a close relationship with her brothers, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson, also known as Blanket. But after a series of disagreements, Paris has seemingly become distanced from her family. While Prince and even more so Blanket generally stay out of the spotlight, Michael Jackson's close sons do attend events in honor of their father. However, the last time Paris was seen with Blanket was at the London opening of "MJ: The Musical" in March 2024.

As the picture from the event seen below shows, Paris looked uncomfortable between Blanket and Prince. Photos capture just a fleeting moment, but this one sends a different message compared to old pictures, in which Paris' body language always demonstrated protectiveness of her brothers, particularly Blanket (as the above picture from 2012 shows). Paris has since skipped events relating to her late father. There may be a few reasons for that, and they involve her brothers in some ways.

Justin Goff Photos/Getty

First, the "Michael" biopic starring the King of Pop's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, was announced in January 2024, just a couple of months before the above picture was taken. Paris has opposed the project from the beginning, noting that she initially gave feedback but distanced herself when her concerns went unaddressed. "Not my monkeys not my circus. god bless and god speed," she wrote in her Instagram Stories in 2025 (via People). Prince, on the other hand, served as executive producer of the biopic, and he and Blanket attended different premieres. Unfortunately, "Michael" isn't the only situation that may have driven a wedge between Paris and her brothers.