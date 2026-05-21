'It's Unfortunate': Miles Teller Was Hurt By Fans Who Turned On Him Over Reputation Rumors

Miles Teller addressed the bad reputation gossip that came back to bite him and how it changed the way he interacts with the media. In an interview with IndieWire, the "Whiplash" star spoke about the backlash he endured after a cover article for Esquire in August 2015 painted him in a less-than-flattering light. "That was so mishandled," he told IndieWire for its May 19 piece. "It felt like such a violation of what actually transpired," Teller added, after explaining why he stopped doing profile-style interviews and instructed his "team" to only book interviews that were filmed. Teller said what was published was inconsistent with the interaction he recalled having with the writer of the 2015 piece. "So it's unfortunate that being a good person, that doesn't sell," he added.

The interview in question went viral for all the wrong reasons for the "Spectacular Now" actor. "You're sitting across from Miles Teller at the Luminary restaurant in Atlanta and trying to figure out if he's a d***," Esquire writer Anna Peele wrote in the opening sentence of the 2015 cover story. The crux of the piece was that the untold truth about Teller was that he had become laser-focused on becoming one of the greats in Hollywood at any cost. "So yeah, he is kind of a d***. But the thing is, you agree with him," Peele conceded.

When Esquire posted the article on X, then Twitter, Teller popped up in the replies to set the record straight. "I don't think there's anything cool or entertaining about being a d*** or an a**hole. Very misrepresenting," he tweeted. Despite his protestation, scores of fans believed the article was an accurate depiction of Teller's personality. Later, another interviewer shared an anecdote that did little to silence the chatter about Teller's rumored past misbehavior.