This Bruce Dern Quote On His Oldest Daughter's Death Is By Far His Most Devastating

A few years before welcoming future Oscar winner Laura Dern, celebrity couple Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd had another daughter, Diane Elizabeth Dern. Tragically, she drowned at just 18 months old. In the 2026 documentary, "Dernsie: The Amazing Life of Bruce Dern," the Hollywood icon opened up about how he felt in the immediate aftermath. It was 1962, and Bruce and Ladd had each gone out to separate events, leaving their toddler in the care of a housekeeper. Of course, it being decades before cellphones existed, when the telephone rang, the housekeeper had to go inside the house.

At some point during that phone-call, Diane Elizabeth managed to force open the gate surrounding the family's swimming pool with a spoon. Horrifyingly, the very mechanism designed to prevent it being left open and creating a dangerous situation snapped closed behind her, meaning the housekeeper didn't even realize at first that the little girl had gone into the pool area. Sadly, by the time the fire department arrived, Diane Elizabeth had already passed away. Despite attempts to revive her, it was too late. Bruce learned about what had happened during a track meet.

Again, there were no cellphones, so he was called to the front desk via the loudspeaker. "Some plainclothes cop said to me, 'Are you Bruce Dern?' And I said 'Yes,' and he said, 'You should go home right now, because your child just drowned in a swimming pool,'" the beloved actor recalled in "Dernsie" (via People). By the time he got home, Diane Elizabeth's body had already been laid on her bed, and the devastated father recounted, "I looked at the little girl on the bed, and it's the only time in my life, I think, that it broke my heart." Even more crushingly, he added, "I felt ashamed."