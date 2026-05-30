The Hit Nicole Kidman Drama You Didn't Know Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Was In

Iain Armitage became a household name thanks to "Young Sheldon," but he'd already worked in some seriously impressive productions even before then. One of those was the Nicole Kidman-starring "Big Little Lies," though as fans of the show will no doubt recall, the Australian star was just one of many A-listers in the cast.

Armitage played Ziggy Chapman on "Big Little Lies," the son of Shailene Woodley's character, and the child accused of biting Laura Dern's on-screen daughter. Like we said, the production was star-studded. Even with all the established names on the show, though, Armitage certainly made an impression on his colleagues. For one, he grew super close with Woodley, whom he told W was "like my real mom." The two would stay close after the show's second season wrapped, and during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Woodley gushed of the youngster who'd since started working on "Young Sheldon," "He's so smart and wise and has a good heart. It's just been beautiful to watch him grow."

Armitage also connected with "Big Little Lies" Season 2 star Meryl Streep, and in his 2019 W interview, he shared, "One time on the set there was a piano, and I asked my mom if I could go over and play it. And she said, 'Oh no, not right now, I think they're busy.' And then Mrs. Meryl came up and said, 'Oh they would like to hear him play, is it alright if he does it?'" Armitage added that he and the Oscar-winning legend played together. As for Kidman, though Armitage didn't have many scenes with her, he nonetheless described her as "wonderful" in an interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle. What's more, he even ended up having playdates with her and Keith Urban's daughters, who were also on the show as background actors.